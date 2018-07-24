Daktronics and VITEC Team Up to Offer Powerful Integration for Operators of Sports and Entertainment Venues

BROOKINGS, S.D. and SUNNYVALE, Calif. — July 24, 2018—Daktronics, the world leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards and programmable display and control systems for sports and live event venues, and VITEC, a worldwide leader in IPTV, digital signage and video streaming solutions, today announced a strategic partnership offering a unique and powerful integrated solution using Daktronics’ Show Control System and VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform.

The integrated solution streamlines game-day operations by combining centralized, one-button control over all viewing screens, making it easier to provide a unified visual experience across all visual campaigns, including IPTV and digital signage — intuitively and effortlessly managed.



“At Daktronics, we empower our customers to create memorable fan experiences and to produce live events that truly come to life through eye-catching displays and purpose-built control technology,” said Bill Hadsell, Product Management, Daktronics. “Integrating our award-winning Show Control System with VITEC’s cutting-edge IPTV and Digital Signage Platform enables venues to engage with fans across all their screens in the most efficient, streamlined way in the industry. We’re excited about the partnership with VITEC and the value we are bringing to the market.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Daktronics to revolutionize the way content is managed, delivered, and visually synchronized across displays and TVs in sports and entertainment venues,” said Eli Garten, Vice President Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. “Our IPTV and Digital Signage Platform is the first choice for any venue. From collegiate facilities to professional sports arenas, the integrated solution from VITEC and Daktronics delivers the perfect combination of a sophisticated, unique fan experience with an easy-to-operate control system — all powered by world-class hardware that’s designed to work 24/7.”

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



Image Caption: Daktronics and VITEC announce a strategic partnership to streamline game-day operations by combining centralized, one-button control.

