Cyprus' Cablenet Expands Relationship with OpenVault

Hoboken, NJ; September 6, 2018 – Cablenet, one of the fastest growing privately-held telecommunications companies in the Mediterranean, is using solutions from OpenVault to ensure alignment of customer usage with optimal bandwidth packages and to enable direct communication with subscribers.

Cablenet will use OpenVault’s CommsPlus and Rating & Charging modules to significantly improve user experiences by adopting a communication notification system and a usage management tool. CommsPlus provides Cablenet customer service representatives and subscribers with critical subscriber usage details as well as automated E-mail notification to subscribers when they approach/cross thresholds. The Rating & Charging module enables Cablenet to perform Usage Based Billing rating; manage quotas and subscriber HSD usage; deploy flexible service product/packages; and ultimately, provide optimal bandwidth service for both average and power-users alike.

The agreement is the latest stage in a multiyear relationship between Cablenet and OpenVault, a leading provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, and part of an expanding OpenVault presence in Europe.

“As one of the region’s leading providers of telecommunications services, Cablenet is committed to investing in technology and infrastructure to offer the fastest, most innovative and cost-effective subscriber experience available,” states Nicolas Shiacolas, Cablenet CEO. “By extending our relationship with OpenVault, we illustrate this commitment to innovation and continue to set industry standards throughout Europe in speed, affordability and customer satisfaction.”

Mark Trudeau, OpenVault’s founder and CEO adds, “Cablenet is a true industry pioneer that is committed to providing its subscribers with the latest and most innovative solutions available in a rapidly evolving landscape. With the adoption of OpenVault’s CommsPlus and Rating & Charging modules, Cablenet sets the bar for European providers not only to optimize market opportunities but to proactively anticipate subscribers’ usage needs and network capabilities.”