Cynopsis Digital Model D Awards Nominate Empire City Casino’s Clare Galterio as Best Host for ‘Clare on You & A’ on Music Choice

New York, November 4 — Empire City Casino spokesperson and Bedford, NY native Clare Galterio, who wears another hat as host of “Clare on You & A” on Music Choice, has been nominated as a finalist for “Best Host in a Web Series or Channel” in the Music category for the second annual “Cynopsis Digital Model D” Awards. The finalists will be recognized at a luncheon on Friday, November 14, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m..

The Cynopsis Digital event will highlight outstanding digital campaign initiatives, technology and extraordinary video content in the highly competitive and ever-changing digital landscape.

Over 100 companies have finalists in over 40 categories. Visit http://www.cynopsis.com/event/digital-awards/ for a complete list.

The nominated channels include: Adobe, AMC Digital, AT&T, Inc., Bravo Digital Media, CBS Interactive, Cinemax, CNN, Content & Co, Crackle, DEFY Media, DIRECTV, Discovery Communications, E! Entertainment, EPIX, Fandango, Food Network, FOX Sports Digital, Funny Or Die, HBO, Hulu, Mindshare Entertainment, MLB Advanced Media, NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon, OMD, Sports Illustrated, Turner Sports, Univision Communications Inc., USA Network, Vevo, WIGS, WWE, and YuMe.

Winners and nominees will be featured in a special report of Cynopsis Digital to be distributed after the awards event and to more than 40,000 executives.

Cynopsis Digital is the daily must-read e-newsletter for professionals in TV and online video content creation, distribution, media buying and planning, ad sales, technology, research and marketing.