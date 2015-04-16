Cybersecurity Expert James M. Aquilina, Executive Managing Director for Stroz Friedberg, to Keynote Media Finance Focus 2015 Conference

James M. Aquilina, Executive Managing Director for Stroz Friedberg, one of the world’s top firms in the area of digital forensics, cyber-crime and security science, will deliver a keynote address at Media Finance Focus 2015, the 55th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. Themed “Blazing a New Frontier,” the conference will be held at The Arizona Grand Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, May 18-20.

Mr. Aquilina’s keynote, which will explore the types of cybersecurity challenges facing today’s media businesses, will take place during a breakfast event on Tuesday morning, May19th and is sponsored by the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies (“Chubb”).

“Cyber attacks are on the rise and, as we have seen, media businesses can be in the cross-hairs with devastating results,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With a background that encompasses both the investigative and prosecutorial aspects of countering cyber criminals, Mr. Aquilina will help our attendees learn about the latest cyber threats affecting media organizations and the things to think about to help protect their companies from the costly damages that can result from a successful attack.”

Chubb is a leading provider of cyber insurance. In addition to sponsoring Mr. Aquilina’s breakfast keynote, Chubb has provided an article covering cybersecurity issues and best practices for the May-June issue of MFM’s member magazine, The Financial Manager (TFM). With more than 20 years of experience in working with television stations and other media companies, Chubb has earned MFM’s highest form of recommendation - its endorsement - as the Association’s preferred provider of Property & Casualty Insurance.

About James M. Aquilina: James M. Aquilina is a member of the Stroz Friedberg Executive Management team and leads the firm’s global Digital Forensics Practice, where he supervises numerous digital forensic, Internet investigative and electronic discovery assignments conducted for government agencies, major law firms, and corporations, and serves as a court appointed neutral or special master relating to the forensic examination and handling of digital evidence . In addition to handling large scale data breaches and incident response matters, Aquilina regularly consults on the technical and strategic aspects of initiatives to protect computer networks from spyware and other invasive software, malware and malicious code, online fraud, and other forms of illicit Internet activity.

Prior to joining Stroz Friedberg, Aquilina was an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where he most recently served in the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section. He also served as a member of the Los Angeles Electronic Crimes Task Force, and as chair of the Computer Intrusion Working Group, an inter-agency cyber-crime response organization. He is co-author of the widely acclaimed books, Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code and Malware Forensics Windows Field Guide, and has also served as a consultant for television productions focusing on cyber crime, including the new CSI: Cyber series currently airing on CBS television.

About Media Finance Focus 2015: MFM/BCCA’s annual conference serves as the industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. Media Finance Focus 2015 will feature presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About Chubb: Since 1882, members of the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies have provided property and casualty insurance products to customers around the globe. These products are offered through a worldwide network of independent agents and brokers. The Chubb Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and, together with its subsidiaries, employs approximately 10,000 people throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. For more information regarding The Chubb Corporation, including a listing of the insurers in the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, visit www.chubb.com.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.