Curzon Launches SVoD Linked to Cinema Membership Using Easel TV’s Suggested TV Platform

LONDON, UK:Easel TV has recently added SVoD with membership on Curzon’s Home Cinema service. Easel TV, global provider of OTT video services, has combined the use of TVoD and SVoD, as well as linking SVoD with cinema membership, giving Curzon multiple ways to market and monetise its Home Cinema service. The service is named CURZON12 and is curated and programmed by the Curzon cinemas team using Suggested TV.

“Our launch of SVoD is a clear preeminent move in the global cinema entertainment market and it will naturally enforce our strategy - customer and film first. As we continue to enhance our cinema membership proposition we wanted to make Curzon Home Cinema an integrated part of our core cinema customer’s life - not just a isolated or standalone alternative.,” said Philip Mordecai, Director of Digital Ventures at Curzon.

Easel TV has seamlessly merged Curzon’s cinema membership into the home cinema service, allowing Curzon to treat their members to home cinema benefits as an inherent part of their whole membership experience.

“The great thing about the Suggested TV implementation of our new SVoD service is that the SVoD membership forms a seamless part of the existing premium home cinema service. Not only can Curzon members receive a discount on PVoD/TVoD purchases, but now as well an instant access to a highly curated selection of films. We are very pleased with this latest development on the Suggested TV Platform and we are already seeing the benefits.” added Mordecai.

“For new providers of OTT or VoD services the biggest challenge is to grow the audience, where membership is often the community bedrock of many companies and institutions’ core business,” said Joe Foster, Easel TV CEO. “The challenge for Easel TV was to create a product offering that combines multiple ways for the consumer to commercially engage with the service and generate revenue. This implementation provides a powerful demonstration of how to seamlessly integrate multiple commercial models in one cohesive OTT service.”

“Making existing members of any community feel rewarded and inherently part of a new digital outlet of any business makes sense and unites an OTT service with the core business,” said Foster, ”With Suggested TV, it’s not about bolting on subscription or pay-per-view or ads, it’s about combining commercial functionality (transaction, subscription, advertising, sponsorship, in-app purchases etc.) in natural consumer journeys that lead to a genuine consumer desire to engage with the service in a way that works for each individual.”

Suggested TV enables rapid production of high quality OTT video channels and VoD services, providing an end-to-end direct-to-consumer service for it clients. The service gives a faster route to market at a lower cost, achieved through a shared, ready-built solution. It also increases reliability by operating on an established software platform.

The Suggested TV service will be demonstrated at IBC in the Content Everywhere Hall, Hall 14 on stand 14.H17. To book an appointment for a demonstration, please contact contact@easeltv.com

AboutEasel TV:

Easel TV operates a multi-tenant licenced OTT software-as-a-service platform for broadcasters, Telcos, TV Operators, content providers and brands.

Suggested TV is a complete OTT solution; covering backend (cloud) functionality as well as comprehensive support of apps on the world’s most popular consumer devices. It allows content providers, media entertainment companies and brands to build best-of-breed digital TV and OTT solutions quicker, with greater reliability and at minimal cost.

Suggested TV’s service releases include Curzon Home Cinema, hayu from NBCUniversal, Airwave hotel hospitality service, all3media, HTC brand entertainment service.

Suggested TV already boasts an award-winning UX/UI across an impressive range of consumer devices; desktop, mobiles, tablets (iOS and Android), TVs (Samsung, LG, Philips, HbbTV), OTT boxes (Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV), Pay TV (Netgem, Arris, Samsung, Cisco and TiVo), TV browsers (Opera TV) and Google Cast.

For more information, visit www.easeltv.com and www.suggestedtv.com.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

Plaisted Reid Communications

clare@prcoms.com

+44 (0)7739 920287/+1 703 300 3054