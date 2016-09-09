Curzon and Easel TV renew their partnership to build on the award-winning Curzon Home Cinema service

IBC RAI Conference Centre, Amsterdam Easel TV Stand: 14.C08:

Curzon and Easel TV are pleased to announce that the partnership to deliver Curzon Home Cinema, which started in 2013, has been extended in a multi-year deal, signed today at the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam.

Easel TV – the multi-screen cloud video software company - has operated Curzon Home Cinema since its relaunch in May 2014 using is cloud-based video platform, Suggested TV on a range of 12 different connected devices including smart TVs, operator set-top boxes, iOS, Android, desktop, and soon on Apple TV and Google Cast.

Curzon Home Cinema offers a virtual venue specialising in the best of Independent Cinema, including day-and-date releases. Curzon Home Cinema Director Phil Mordecai said “In the two years since we re-launched our service in 2014 our partnership with Easel TV and the Suggested TV product have been significantly enhanced as we have both invested to support our future growth. A key strategic focus for the Curzon group is to expand both our physical and digital footprint and Easel TV has been, and will continue to be, part of that”.

Bill Scott, Easel TV Co-Founder and COO commented: “We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Curzon to deliver the next phase in the evolution of Curzon Home Cinema. In many ways Curzon is an ideal client for us as the high quality curated experience plays to our strengths and gets the best out of our Suggested TV product.”

Easel TV recently announced the release of extensive marketing tools to its Suggested TV Engine, a comprehensive suite of management tools with a common interface for the complete end to end operation of the multi-screen cloud video service offered by Easel TV.

Suggested TV is a complete, product-based software-as-a-service solution for the monetisation of premium content. Available on all major connected device platforms, Suggested TV makes it easy to publish content using powerful editorial and promotional tools to schedule a fresh an relevant experience for customers.

For more information, please contact:

Joe Foster

CEO, Easel TV

joe.foster@easeltv.com,

+44(0)7985 807528

About Easel TV

Easel TV – the multi-screen cloud video software company – has a vision to enable broadcasters, content owners and brands to build high quality video services using low-cost web components, fast; we are helping to shape the future of OTT, SaaS cloud video services and television. Easel TV’s clients include Virgin Media, All3Media, Channel 4, Curzon Cinemas and TiVo. Service Offer at the Connected Home Awards f

ABOUT CURZON

Curzon is an 85-year-old cinema brand that has been built into a 21st century content-led business that provides unforgettable films in quality environments.

With a growing catalogue of critically acclaimed & prize-winning films distributed via Curzon Artificial Eye, its 14 Curzon Cinemas with 35 screens, and seven million customers connected to its on demand platform Curzon Home Cinema.

Having pioneered day & date release strategies since 2008, expanding audience choice nationwide and delivering notable successes with 45 Years and Force Majeure, it is expanding fast with a vision that is easily transportable and scalable outside the UK.

For more information visit: corporate.curzon.com

ABOUT CURZON HOME CINEMA

Wherever you are in the UK and Ireland, Curzon Home Cinema gives you the choice to watch new films at the same time as they are available in cinemas - along with an expertly curated selection of the world’s best cinema from the comfort of your own home. The service is free to register and has no contractual commitment.

In addition to the web service www.curzonhomecinema.com, Curzon Home Cinema is currently available on: BT TV, Virgin Media: TiVo®, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Freesat Freetime. CHC’s excessive growth now makes Curzon available to over 7.5 million digital homes.