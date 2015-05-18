CueScript Names AVC-Systems AG Its Swiss Distributor

EINSIEDELN, SWITZERLAND, MAY 18, 2015 - CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, has designated AVC-Systems AG its latest distributor in Switzerland. Effective immediately, AVC will assume distribution rights for all CueScript products in the country.

Established in 1997, AVC was launched as a distribution channel for worldwide broadcast equipment manufacturers, providing specific system design solutions for production houses. Today, AVC serves both public and private broadcasters all over Switzerland.

"We're a longtime distributor of Ross Video products, and for years, we could not find a quality prompter solution for its robotic heads," says Rafael Kalin, General Manager of AVC-Systems AG. "Once CueScript began supporting Ross products, it built the company a prompter system that was easy to mount. It executed the quality of the image, the viewing angle and the overall flexibility of the product in a way that demonstrates its understanding of prompting product design and focus on customers' needs. CueScript created a great solution for automated production, and this is one of the reasons we are happy to partner with the company. It is clearly committed to innovative products, and superior customer service."

Through AVC-Systems, CueScript's products will reach an expanded market. "AVC-Systems is a dependable distributor," says Brian Larter, Managing Director, CueScript. "Its professionalism and knowledge of the broadcast market in Switzerland will allow us to extend CueScript's reach in the country. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to increase that access to our prompter solutions."

Available for distribution through AVC-Systems AG is CueScript's full range of products, which includes the flagship CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15", 17" and 19" models) with the new CS CueNumber double digit cue light, geared toward a range of live and studio productions. Additionally, the company's EMC line (available in 15" and 17" models), designed for education, middle market and corporate applications, will also be on offer.