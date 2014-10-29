CueScript Brings Its Prompting Solutions to the 2014 CAPER Show

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to demonstrate its latest prompting solutions for broadcast professionals attending the 2014 CAPER Show, taking place at the Centro Costa Salguero, from October 29 - 31. The company’s CSM15 15” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter, CSTM19 19” Talent Monitor and EMC15 15” Prompter Monitor will be on display at the FDM Broadcast booth (G-10), located in Hall 5. FDM recently signed on to become a distributor of CueScript products.

“We are so happy to partner with FDM and to be present at their booth for this year’s CAPER show,” says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. “Our prompting solutions are a perfect fit for the busy and growing South American broadcast market, and we believe this show is a great platform for us to not only demo our products to potential new customers, but build upon existing relationships as well.”

Each of CueScript’s CSM prompter monitors feature low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production situations. Their three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). The models also feature an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with each model, something that is often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program.

The EMC15 from CueScript’s education, media and corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays, is aimed at the productions that do not require the high level of features associated with the company’s CSM range of monitors. The EMC15 prompter display will be offered with lightweight mounting options for all fluid heads.

All CSM prompter and talent monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.