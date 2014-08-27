CueScript Adds Visual Technologies India (VTI) to its Growing Slate of Worldwide Distributors

NEW DELHI, INDIA, AUGUST 26, 2014 -CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to bring on Visual Technologies India (VTI), a major supplier and systems integrator of broadcast equipment brands in India, as a distributor. The agreement expands CueScript’s global reach, giving customers in this region local access to the company’s growing portfolio of prompting products.

Established in 1996 as the exclusive distributor of Panasonic’s professional broadcast and audio product lines, VTI quickly grew into the trusted distributor and systems integrator for more than 40 international broadcast equipment brands. Today, it serves as a one-stop shop for much of the Indian broadcast industry’s professional audio and video needs. ISO 9001-2000 Certified, it has an extensive network of broadcast clients in India, including DOORDARSHAN (India’s national broadcaster), ETV, NDTV, STAR, ZEE TV and News Express, among other prominent broadcasting and media companies.

“We have a great deal of confidence in CueScript’s continued growth and success, which is why we have agreed to become a distributor for its products,” says Satish Aggarwal, Managing Director, VTI. “The company focuses on product innovation and excellent customer service, with a very dedicated, highly experienced management team, which our clients will appreciate and benefit from. We look forward to maintaining a strong, fruitful partnership with CueScript for many years to come.”

CueScript is rapidly expanding its presence throughout the world with a series of distribution agreements. It recently signed on Excelencia en Communicaciones y Tecnología to represent its products in Mexico, and Techtel, to perform similar duties in the S.E. Asia region. It has already showcased its products at two major trade conventions—NAB 2014 and BroadcastAsia 2014 and will be doing so at the upcoming IBC 2014 show (Hall 11, Stand A57).

“We’re thrilled to have VTI join our growing family of distributors, especially as I’ve worked with the company before,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director, CueScript. “It’s managing team is dedicated to the kind of quality and customer care we strive to cultivate at CueScript, and I’m confident it will represent the brand well in such an important market as India. Joining forces with VTI once again, I’ve no doubt we will forge a successful partnership.”

The CueScript product portfolio includes its CSM line of prompters, available in 15”, 17” and 19” models. All feature low energy consumption and a low power startup, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production environments. Each has a three-mode adjustable power input that includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts) and feature integrated mounting systems, low-profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with all CSM models, something that is not often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions, from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. Finally, all CSM models meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE and RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.