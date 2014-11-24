CueScript Adds ARET Video and Audio Engineering to Distributor Network

ZIBIDO SAN GIACOMO (MI), ITALY, NOVEMBER 24, 2014 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce the appointment of ARET Video and Audio Engineering as its new Italian distributor. Effective immediately, ARET will be responsible for CueScript product distribution and dealer support in Italy and surrounding regions.

Founded in 1969, ARET Video and Audio Engineering SRL headquarters is located in Zibido San Giacomo (MI), Italy. With 40 years of industry experience, ARET provides turnkey video and audio integrated systems for many well-known facilities in the broadcast, cable, satellite, production/post production and mobile television industries such as RAI, SKY and Mediaset. In addition, ARET is one of the main equipment distributors in Italy, with over 25 technology brands in its portfolio.

“We are excited to introduce our customers to CueScript’s prompting offerings, as their products are innovative, user-friendly, easy to mount and perform wonderfully,” says Alessandro Asti, Vice President of Sales, ARET. “In addition to the products, the team is fantastic to work with and we look forward to further building this relationship.”

ARET will expand CueScript’s European product reach through its sales team, who visit customers daily, as well as its worldwide deliveries to multiple regions, including the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. Customers will also have the opportunity to attend two open houses per year, one in Milan and one in Rome, to view the products firsthand.

“As we witness a substantial growth in our sales, it is important to find the right distributors to help make our products widely available to the broadcast market and ARET is a natural addition to our distributor network,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director, CueScript. “ARET has established relationships with customers worldwide through its ability to provide a range of broadcast equipment solutions, onsite training and technical assistance. We look forward to a successful partnership that will result in providing the broadcast market with further access to our quality products.”

CueScript’s offerings include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio production productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.

For more information about CueScript’s products at ARET visit http://www.aret-engineering.com/.

