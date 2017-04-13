Cubaplay Premieres the Critically-acclaimed Period Drama Series, Víctor Ros

West Palm Beach, FL – April 13, 2017 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Latin American entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos, and documentaries, announced the network premiere of the critically-acclaimed Spanish series Víctor Ros on April 15, 2017.

Every Saturday at 9 p.m. EST, the Cubaplay audience will be able to enjoy one of the most renowned Spanish series in recent years, Víctor Ros. Produced by RTVE, this period drama based in 19thcentury Madrid, tells the story of Víctor Ros, a skilled and clever police detective who deals with dangerous mobsters and criminals on a daily basis.

Rescued from a troubled past and mentored by one of the best and most experienced detectives in Spain, Víctor is determined to live his life on the right side of the law. With the help of his colleagues and his friends, he uses scientific and deductive methods to solve indecipherable crimes and mysteries.

“I’m confident that Víctor Ros is going to be a great success among the Cubaplay audience. The quality of its script in addition to a talented and experienced cast and crew has gained praise internationally,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “There are not many Hispanic productions like Víctor Ros. The series is brimming with special effects and showcases a beautiful scenography portraying the 19th century.”

Directed by some of Spain’s most accomplished filmmakers including Iñaki Peñafiel, Belén Macías, and Carlos Navarro, Víctor Ros features an all-star cast led by Carles Francino, Tomás del Estal, Paco Tous and Megan Montaner. The first season consists of 6 episodes and the second 8, one hour each.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum and VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.com.