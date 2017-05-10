Cubaplay Premieres the Critically-acclaimed Period Drama Series, Isabel

West Palm Beach, FL – May 10, 2017 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Latin American entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, announced the network premiere of the Spanish TV series, Isabel on May 13, 2017.

Every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Cubaplay audience will be able to enjoy one of the most renowned and successful Spanish series in recent years, Isabel. Produced by RTVE, this period drama follows the life story of one of the most powerful and respected sovereigns in western history, Isabella I of Castile.

Based on a true story, Isabel chronicles the joys, challenges, successes and pains of Isabella. From her years as a privileged teenager to her reign over one of the biggest empires in modern history. Known by many as Isabella the Catholic, Isabella inspired respect and admiration from an early age.

“Queen Isabella I of Castile is an extremely well-known figure within the Hispanic community. Her actions played a major role in modern history, especially in the colonization of the American continent,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This series showcases an inside look into her legacy as a sovereign and her personal life, which is why I’m confident that is going to be a great success among the Latin American audience.”

Directed by the renowned Spanish filmmaker Jordi Frades, Isabel features an all-star cast led by Michelle Jenner, Rodolfo Sancho, Bárbara Lennie, Pedro Casablanc among other respected actors.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum and VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.com.