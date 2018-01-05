Cubaplay to Premiere the Third Season of the Spanish Period Drama, Isabel

West Palm Beach, FL – January 5, 2017 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Spanish-language entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos, and documentaries, announced the network premiere of the third season of the Spanish period drama series, Isabel.

Starting January 6th, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the hit series, Isabel, is back and better than ever. Produced by RTVE, the third season of Isabel portrays the events occurred during the last years of the unprecedented reign of the Catholic Monarchs, Isabella I of Castile and Ferdinand II of Aragon. The series narrates an exciting time in the life of the Catholic Monarchs, a time of great importance in the development of what today is known as Spain.

“Based on a true story, Isabel follows a worldwide trend of showcasing an intimate look at the life of history’s greatest monarchs; this series focuses in the joys, challenges, successes, and failures of one of the most accomplished queens the world has ever seen,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We are confident that this season is going to follow the same success as the rest of the series. Once again, the cast and crew did an unbelievable job portraying such a complex and rich story.”

Directed by the renowned filmmakers Jordi Frades, Salvador García and Oriol Ferrer, Isabel features an all-star cast led by Michelle Jenner, Rodolfo Sancho, Ramón Madaula, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Clara Sanchise, among other respected Spanish actors. The third season of Isabel is comprised of 13, hour-long episodes. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 25th, 2018.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum, and VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.com and vemox.com.