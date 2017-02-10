Cubaplay to Feature Special Programming on Valentine’s Day

West Palm Beach, FL – February 10, 2017 – To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Latin American entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, will feature a whole day of romantic comedies and dramas on February 14, 2017.

“Valentine's Day is a very important celebration within the Cuban community, both inside and outside the United States, which is why, we’ve put together a collection of critically-acclaimed romantic movies from Argentina, Cuba and Spain,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Cubaplay’s audience will be able to tune in to a powerful collection of films that embrace the true meaning of Valentine’s Day, thanks to the quality of their scripts and the incredible talent of those involved in these films.”

This year Cubaplay will showcase some of the most talked-about movies from Spain and Latin America, including Puertas (Cuba), Desencuentro (Cuba), El Hombre de Venus (Cuba), Grita Muchacha, Juan y Eva (Argentina), Al Final del Camino (Spain), Esther en Alguna Parte (Cuba), and Cuarteto de la Habana (Cuba). For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.com.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish-and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum and VEMOX™.

