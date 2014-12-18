Crystal Vision will be showcasing its unique keying solution at BVE 2015 (Stand E01)

On Stand E01 at BVE 2015 visitors will find Crystal Vision’s latest products, in their UK exhibition debut. The show will be held at London’s Excel Arena between 24th and 26th February 2015. New products on show will include Crystal Vision’s award-winning LKEY-SQZ, a unique keying solution providing an exceptionally smooth squeeze back functionality. Also new are two distribution amplifiers for MADI audio - the MADDA105 and MADDA111, making sending many audio channels to multiple places easy, and a choice of two new control options to satisfy all preferences – VisionWeb web browser software and the VisionPanel hardware control panel.

Crystal Vision’s award-winning LKEY-SQZ is a squeeze back keyer designed for applications such as squeezing the end credits to preview the next program or squeezing a shopping or weather channel presenter to allow room for additional graphic material. It can smoothly resize and move the main video and have graphics or text around it, all with the highest quality picture squeeze – perfect for demanding applications involving moving text. Timeline control can be used to perform a sequence of operations relative to a start signal. The LKEY-SQZ squeeze back keyer removes the need to use a full vision mixer to provide a squeeze back, and is also useful for those who have a mixer which does not include this squeeze back functionality.

Two new MADI products on the stand at BVE see Crystal Vision enter a new area of audio. The MADDA105 and MADDA111 MADI distribution amplifiers are ideal for any applications where the user needs to transport a large amount of audio as a block; the end user will get up to 11 copies of a MADI data stream containing up to 64 audio channels. They also include both LED and GPI output indication of the presence of a MADI input. They fit in the standard Crystal Vision frames and offer relay bypass protection.

At BVE 2015, Crystal Vision will be presenting its latest control system, which includes the VisionWeb web browser software and VisionPanel hardware control panel, both with new features.

VisionWeb Control is a free-of-charge way of operating Crystal Vision’s full product range from a web browser. It uses board’s XML control interface, which is stored in the front panel of the latest frames and to access the control menus, the operator simply types the IP address of the frame into a web browser running on any device that is connected to the same network.

VisionPanel is a 3U Ethernet Control Panel that can operate any Crystal Vision boards which have an XML control file. Designed for those who prefer their control from a physical panel rather than a PC, VisionPanel uses a combination of soft buttons on the large touch screen, providing different functionality for different products. VisionPanel is well suited to products that need regular adjustment, with fine tuning made easy with the soft buttons. It is Crystal Vision’s most sophisticated general remote control panel to date.

New features on VisionPanel include frame and slot labelling (where the user can give meaningful labels, up to 24 characters long, to frames and slots containing controllable boards), virtual cards (to help limit user interaction, simplify operation or assemble features for specific control purposes), an improved layout for the Smart Switch 3G menus and a generally enhanced user experience. VisionWeb also has all these new features, plus password protection which allows and restricts board control.

