Crystal Vision’s dual channel distribution saves broadcast engineers money

Crystal Vision's latest video distribution amplifiers have been designed to bring financial savings to those working with many channels in multi-standard big systems. With distribution amplifiers a fundamental part of any interface system, the dual channel modular 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R provide high quality distribution of 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources, with signal reclocking and excellent jitter performance as well as signal reporting.

Two versions allow Crystal Vision to fulfil a wider range of distribution applications by offering different numbers of outputs. The 3GDA204R provides two outputs of each channel and is a neat single slot solution for those who need to double the outputs on a couple of video feeds, saving engineers rack space by allowing 24 channels to fit in 2U. For those requiring five outputs of each channel, the 'double decker' 3GDA210R offers cost savings compared to using two of the company's single channel DAs and fits 12 channels in 2U. All outputs are DVB-ASI compatible.

The ability of the 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R to reclock the signal makes them suitable for those engineers who are looking for excellent jitter performance on long cable inputs. With auto detection of input, they will recognize whether the standard is 3G/HD or SD and switch the output slew rate automatically, in addition to illuminating the appropriate LED. They will always choose an appropriate cable equalizer for the signal type, ensuring an SD cable length in excess of 250m with Belden 8281 or equivalent, and up to 140m for HD and 80m for 3Gb/s with Belden 1694A – with no data errors. There is LED indication of input and power supplies present.

The 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R are ideal for those seeking information about their signal, especially useful in big systems. Both versions include remote monitoring of input present and 3G/HD or SD signal through either the Statesman Lite PC software, VisionWeb web browser control or SNMP – with SNMP allowing alarms to be set on loss of input and change in signal type.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Phil Scofield: "These latest distribution amplifiers give further options in our extensive range of modular products and help installers create a high quality, compact solution at a good price."

The 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R are 100mm x 266mm modules which are housed in Crystal Vision's Indigo frames – available in 2U, 1U and desk top box sizes. Inputs and outputs are accessed using the RM75 or RM76 frame rear modules with the 3GDA204R and either the RM75 + RM34 or RM76 + RM34 with the 3GDA210R. The RM76 includes dual relay bypass protection on power failure or board removal, protecting both inputs to give that extra layer of security and prevent signal loss.

With distribution amplifiers traditionally a high volume product for Crystal Vision, the 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R join Crystal Vision's range of six other DAs designed for distributing 3Gb/s, HD and SD signals, with the reclocking 3GDA105C, 3GDA105R, 3GDA111C and 3GDA111R and the non-reclocking 3GDA105N and 3GDA111N. The 3GDA204R and 3GDA210R are both shipping now.

