Crystal Vision releases one board solution to delay and process any audio

ADP 310 is Crystal Vision's latest multi-functional product designed to save engineers money and rack space. ADP 310 is a versatile audio delay line and processor for multiple channels of discrete AES or analogue audio, and can additionally be used as an audio shuffler. ADP 310 is a one product solution for all discrete audio delay and processing requirements – from matching audio to a delayed video path (by providing up to 400ms of user adjustable delay) to processing audio and re-ordering the audio channels.

One of ADP 310's strengths is its versatility, with its ability to be configured as either a digital or analogue audio device as required. ADP 310 inputs and outputs discrete audio by fitting two audio piggybacks to the main board, and is always fitted with one input piggyback and one output piggyback. For analog audio the 3G-AIP2 is used to input two stereo pairs or four mono channels and the 3G-AOP2 to output two stereo pairs or four mono channels. For digital audio the DIOP4 piggyback is used to either input four stereo pairs or output four stereo pairs. To lock all the audio clocks, ADP 310 needs to be timed to an external tri-level syncs or Black and Burst analog reference.

ADP 310 can be used as an analog or digital audio delay line, providing flexible compensation for any equipment – such as a video mixer, color corrector or graphics renderer – that has delayed the separate video. Up to 400ms of audio delay is available, adjustable in 1ms steps. One delay value can be set and individual audio channels can then have the delay switched either on or off.

As an audio processor, ADP 310 provides extensive processing for the linear AES. Audio gain adjustment allows the audio levels to be increased or decreased to match the rest of the system, with each channel independently adjustable between +18dB and -18dB in 0.1dB steps. Stereo to mono conversion could be useful for those broadcasting a multi-language service or for monitoring how the audio sounds when downmixed to mono. Each of the audio channels can be muted to silence – useful for removing unwanted audio such as sporting commentary or a language which is not intended for broadcast. Channels can be individually inverted, allowing correction for any reversed wiring of differential pairs. Asynchronous linear audio will automatically be resampled.

Broadcast engineers can additionally use ADP 310 as a small audio router. The input/output mono audio routing matrix allows any audio channels to be shuffled to select the audio I/O arrangement. ADP 310 detects Dolby E automatically and will ensure it avoids the audio processing, resampling and delay, however Dolby E channels can be shuffled using this audio router if required.

Peace of mind is provided by the signal monitoring, with alarm indication of reference video missing, audio missing and audio silence provided via either two GPI outputs or SNMP traps. The silence alarms will be triggered if the audio is consistently below -63dBFS and can be delayed by up to 127 seconds before an alarm is asserted to prevent false alarming during quiet audio periods.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "ADP 310 is the latest Crystal Vision product designed to help engineers build broadcast systems as easily as possible. It can be used for just its audio delays, but has extra audio processing when required. The control and monitoring features making it ideal for big installations."

ADP 310 is a space-saving 100mm x 266mm module which is housed in Crystal Vision's Indigo frames – available in 2U, 1U and desk top box sizes – with up to 12 boards fitting in 2U. Audio inputs and outputs are accessed using the RM47 frame rear module for analog audio and 110 ohm AES and the RM74 rear module for 75 ohm AES. ADP 310 is very straightforward to operate, with a range of control options to suit all preferences including board edge switches, an integrated control panel on some frames, the VisionPanel remote control panel, GPIs, SNMP, the Statesman Lite PC software and the VisionWeb web browser control.

ADP 310 is shipping now and joins Crystal Vision's extensive range of audio interface products for dealing with both embedded and separate audio, including audio embedders, de-embedders, converters, distribution amplifiers and delays.

