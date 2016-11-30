Crystal Vision releases digital and analog audio DAs for its new frame system

Crystal Vision has released two audio distribution amplifiers for its new Vision frame system. Designed for distributing AES or Word Clock reference, the DADA-VF offers the choice of dual or single channel configuration (with four outputs per channel or eight outputs), reclocking or non-reclocking, 110 ohm or 75 ohm impedance and 32kHz to 192kHz sample rates – and is the first digital audio DA from Crystal Vision to include remote control. Designed for the robust distribution of analog audio, the AADA-VF can be configured as either a stereo amplifier or mono amplifier (with four outputs per channel or eight outputs) and includes audio silence detection, overvoltage detection and the most extensive gain adjustment Crystal Vision has ever offered.

The DADA-VF is ideal for use in all broadcast areas where AES signals need to be distributed. The DADA-VF can be set to reclock to provide high protection and correct unstable AES inputs. Alternatively the reclocking can be switched off where the quality of the AES inputs is known or for Word Clock distribution. This flexible product includes support for 110 ohm and 75 ohm input and output impedance and sample rates of 32kHz to 192kHz.

The AADA-VF analog audio distribution amplifier allows the flexible distribution of analog audio in any broadcast environment. The AADA-VF features two separate audio distribution amplifiers, each with an electronically balanced input and four floating outputs which are very robust. Each output also has an individual line driver which gives excellent isolation between them. The extensive gain adjustment makes it easy to match the audio to the broadcaster's standard setting, with +/- 30dB of gain relative to the input level adjustable in 0.5dB increments.

The DADA-VF and AADA-VF both offer flexibility when it comes to configuring the outputs. The DADA-VF can be configured either as a dual channel device with two inputs and up to four outputs of each channel, or alternatively as a single channel device with one input and up to eight outputs. Similarly, the AADA-VF can either be configured as a stereo amplifier with four outputs of channel 1 and four outputs of channel 2, or as a mono amplifier with eight outputs of channel 1. To access these outputs, there is the choice of three different frame rear modules for the DADA-VF (VR19, VR20 and VR22), selected depending on the impedance used and number of outputs required. The AADA-VF is used with just one frame rear module, the VR21.

Both audio distribution amplifiers include useful troubleshooting features. The DADA-VF's audio silence detection can help alert the operator to system faults: an audio level check is performed for AES 1 and AES 2, and if the audio signal level falls below the selected level for a period of time from two to 120 seconds, then an alarm is triggered. The AADA has a number of useful monitoring tools, including an individual audio silence detector on each channel with adjustable threshold level and duration, and an overvoltage detector for each channel with adjustable threshold level.

Control options for the DADA-VF and AADA-VF include the integrated control panel on the Vision frame, the VisionPanel remote control panel, SNMP and the VisionWeb Control web browser software. The DADA-VF is the first Crystal Vision digital audio DA to include remote control and monitoring.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "Our new AADA-VF and DADA-VF combine flexible distribution with monitoring and control. As part of the growing range of products that can be fitted into the Vision 3 frame, they allow you to build a system using current technologies that is ready for the future."

Shipping now, the DADA-VF and AADA-VF are space-saving 3.8 x 12.8 inches cards. With up to 20 cards (40 audio channels) fitting in the 3RU Vision 3 frame, the two distribution amplifiers can be housed alongside any other interface or IP cards from the Vision range.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

www.crystalvision.tv