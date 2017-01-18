Crystal Vision is getting ready for the future of the broadcast industry at CABSAT 2017

Crystal Vision will be on booth B2-56 at CABSAT 2017 to show how it is getting ready for the future of the broadcast industry with its exciting new Vision 3 frame system which is now shipping. It has core cards of up and down converters, synchronizers, fiber optic transmitters and receivers, audio embedders/de-embedders and distribution amplifiers for analog and digital video and audio. Crystal Vision also has its proven Indigo range with the choice of three different frame sizes and 75 cards to include its Safire 3 chroma keyer which is very popular with its Middle Eastern customers.

The Vision 3 has futureproof technology such as being able to cope with any signals being it SDI video, 4K or Video over IP. Crystal Vision is currently developing gateway products for converting between SDI and IP signals. Vision 3 has many features such as dual syncs from the frame to every card for easier wiring and operation, two 460w power supplies making it very powerful and is very easy to control from the front panel. It also has lots of outputs with up to seven connectors on each Vision rear module and fast connection between cards and frame CPU, which is good for backing up card settings and presets, large internal storage plus makes good use of rack space with the ability to store up to 20 cards vertically.

Currently available for the Vision 3 frame are 12 core cards comprising of up and down converters, synchronizers, fiber optic transmitters and receivers, audio embedders/de-embedders and distribution amplifiers. The up and down converters are UP-DOWN-A-VF, UP-DOWN-AS-VF, UP-DOWN-ATX-VF and UP-DOWN-ATXS-VF and all suit different applications and budgets. Their features include embedded audio handling, synchronizing, audio routing, AFD insertion and reading, timecode conversion and transport of teletext and closed captions. The flexibility of embedded audio can be found in the SYNNER-VF video synchronizer, tracking audio delay and embedder/de-embedder for analog and digital audio. Also the TANDEM10-VF is an audio embedder/de-embedder for analog and digital audio. The fiber optic transmitters provide a robust and reliable transport of signals over large distances; they can be used with single-mode or multi-mode fiber and meet the SMPTE 297-2006 short-haul specification. The FTX-VF dual channel 3G/HD/SD to fiber transmitter has two input loop-throughs per channel and the option of CWDM lasers. Also the FRX-VF dual channel fiber to 3G/HD/SD receiver has two SDI outputs per channel. The four distribution amplifiers consist of the 3GDA-VF reclocking or non-reclocking distribution amplifier for 3Gb/s, HD, SD and ASI video or MADI audio which has up to 12 outputs, as does the VDA-VF analog video distribution amplifier. The DADA-VF dual channel reclocking or non-reclocking digital audio distribution amplifier has four outputs per channel, as does the AADA-VF dual channel analog audio distribution amplifier.

The Indigo range offers a choice of three different frame sizes with an extensive range of 75 cards, to include Crystal Vision’s popular chroma keyers and logo keyers. It can also house the Indigo range of embedders/de-embedders, synchronizers, video delays, routing switches, up and down converters and color correctors. It also comes with its latest added feature of being able to backup and restore settings either manually or automatically. The Safire 3 chroma keyer can be used for applications from weather to the most demanding virtual studios with impressive features to include lighting compensation, color correction and video delay. The MultiLogo three-layer logo keyer provides sophisticated video and audio station branding with internal storage for up to 500 graphics.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

www.crystalvision.tv