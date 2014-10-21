CROWN MEDIA SIGNS DEAL WITH PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES (PFT) FOR CLOUD BASED CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus (BSE code: 532748), the world’s largest integrated media services powerhouse, announced a deal with Crown Media Holdings, Inc. to deliver the cloud enabled DAX® production workflow solution including the Emmy® award-winning Digital Dailies® and DAX Mobile®, as well as Cuts and Video Watermarking for Crown Media Family Networks.

Crown Media Family Networks is the parent company of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the top destinations on cable for family friendly programming, and will be using the PFT/DAX platform to manage 40 television movies and four series productions per year. Some of the first productions hosted on the PFT/DAX platform include Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, The Christmas Shepherd, with Martin Cummins and Teri Polo, Garage Sale Mystery: All that Glitters, Small Miracles, and The Good Witch, starring Catherine Bell. In addition, the PFT/DAX platform will serve Crown Media’s internal corporate requirements for 2nd Annual Kitten Bowl! as well as other departments at their Studio City headquarters.

“When DAX became part of PFT in April, we had big dreams in mind, dreams that are quickly becoming a reality with the introduction of some great new clients, including Crown Media” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, PFT North America, and former CEO of DAX. “We continue to build out our outstanding product, and are always thinking of new ways to drive efficiencies for today’s media industry, as seen with the introduction of DAX BOX™ and DAX Mobile®."

This new agreement is announced on the heels of PFT’s recent success with FX Networks, in which PFT will deliver cloud enabled DAX production workflow solutions for all FX shows and pilots.

For more information about Prime Focus Technologies, please visit primefocustechnologies.com.