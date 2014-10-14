Crown Media Family Networks Names Josie Ventura VP, Digital Business Development

Experienced digital professional, Josie Ventura, has been appointed vice president, digital for Crown Media Family Networks, the company announced today. Ventura is based in Studio City and reports to Chad Harris, senior VP of business development.

Ventura will oversee operations and web content development for Crown Media’s digital extensions to further strengthen the publication of key network assets and content. Ventura is charged with executing initiatives in conjunction with multiple departments, including marketing, PR, social media, digital sales, and programming.

“As we dramatically expand our digital strategy, Josie will play an integral part in our efforts to strengthen existing content and generate new opportunities,” said Harris. “Josie’s knowledge of the field brings the right perspective to maximize our growing digital properties and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team”.

Ventura joins Crown Media Family Networks from NBCUniversal, where she served as vice president of entertainment marketing, digital, overseeing digital strategy for programming on NBC.com, as well as heading primetime production, operations, and quality assurance teams. Ventura began her career in the digital space as a Senior Producer at NBC Internet.

Ventura earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications, minoring in Political Science and Spanish, from California State Polytechnic University.