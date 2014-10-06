Crown Media Family Networks Announces Signed, Sealed, Delivered from Martha Williamson, Executive Producer of Touched By an Angel, Moves to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries With New Extended Format

Crown Media Family Networks announced today that Hallmark Channel original weekly scripted series, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, executive produced and written by Martha Williamson (Executive Producer of Touched by an Angel), will move to sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as a movie franchise consisting of a series of two-hour original films. Debuting on November 23 at 9pm ET/PT, 8C, Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas will be the first movie in the franchise, with three more slated for 2015.

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Martha Williamson and to bring her brand of rich and poignant stories to viewers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,” said Michelle Vicary, executive vice president, programming and network publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “At their core, the narratives on Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ revolve around mystery and suspense, with compelling characters and dramatic storylines that will be enhanced by an extended format.”

"When Bill Abbott and Michelle Vicary asked if I can evolve the ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’ franchise into a series of movies, I was honored to continue the Hallmark tradition of quality family movies," said series Creator and Executive Producer Martha Williamson. "At the heart of ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’ is Oliver, a modern day gentleman with old world values played brilliantly by Eric Mabius," she added. "He and his wonderful team of postal detectives will continue to surprise us and sometimes make us laugh as they work to solve mysteries behind letters, even mysteries of life."

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will introduce viewers to the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise by airing a marathon of the series on Saturday, October 11 from 11am—11pm ET/PT, 10C.

Returning as the “POstables,” Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius, Ugly Betty), Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth, Orphan Black), Rita Haywith (Crystal Lowe, Smallville) and Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson, Primeval: New World) will take millions of viewers on new adventures as they uncover the mysteries of lost missives and return them to their intended recipients, profoundly changing lives in the process.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered is a comedic drama that follows the lives of a group of postal workers who transform themselves into an untraditional team of detectives to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. Their missions take them out of the office into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves and change futures by arriving late but somehow on time.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered is a Muse Entertainment production in association with MoonWater Productions. Executive Producers are Martha Williamson (Touched by an Angel), Joel S. Rice (Cyberbully) and Michael Prupas (The Kennedys). Harvey Kahn (The Haunting Hour) is the producer.