Creative Technology Invests in Future, Augmenting Rental Stock With Riedel’s Bolero Wireless Intercom

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 7, 2018 — To ensure that its high-end communications solutions are at the forefront of current technology, Creative Technology Asia Pacific (CT APAC) has added Riedel Communications’ Bolero wireless intercom system to its rental stock. Known for its innovative application of the latest technology alongside the very best technical and operational personnel, CT APAC tested and identified the Bolero system as a critical addition to its comms solution offering.

“We worked with Bolero on a large-scale arena event just a couple of months back, so the system’s flexibility and clarity are still very fresh in our minds — and they’re great reasons to make Bolero part of our rental stock,” said Marcus Lim, General Manager, CT Singapore. “Bolero delivered an incredible user experience, and everyone was deeply impressed by the quality of the system. Communications is the backbone on which all other disciplines rely. It should be the least of our worries at event venues, and Bolero gives us valuable peace of mind and assurance in that challenging environment.”

Bolero is an expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9 gigahertz frequency range. Fully integrated into Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom platform, Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio. Running over a standards-based AES67 IP network along with Artist frames, Bolero provides a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.

Equipped with a high-clarity voice codec, Bolero facilitates higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum, thereby supporting twice the number of beltpacks per antenna for the same audio bandwidth as other DECT-based systems. The codec has exceptional latency characteristics while being very efficient with processing power, providing excellent beltpack battery life and saving processing power for other functions.

“Creative Technology is a premier supplier of audiovisual gear to the entertainment, sports, and corporate sectors,” said Rajveer Singh, Riedel Communications General Manager, Southeast Asia. “That the company has selected our Bolero wireless intercom is a matter of great pride for us — and yet another indicator that Bolero is becoming the first choice for customers in several parts of Asia.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180607Riedel.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_CT-APAC-Images.zip

Description of Photos: Creative Technology Asia Pacific (CT APAC) has added Riedel Communications’ Bolero wireless intercom system to its rental stock. From left to right: Jason Ng System Consultant at Riedel Singapore, Marcus Lim General Manager, CT Singapore, Rajveer Singh General Manager Riedel Southeast Asia and Minghee Juay Project Manager at CT Singapore.

Follow Us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RiedelNet

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

SlideShare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications