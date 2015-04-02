Creative Team Behind ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Introduces New Luxurious Line of Hot Tubs to Be Sold at Retailers Nationwide Beginning April 1

Burbank, Calif. (April 1, 2015) –– The creative team behind the successful Bachelor franchise, from Warner Horizon Television and ABC, introduces a new line of luxurious hot tubs, available April 1 at retailers nationwide. Inspired by the series’ iconic hot tub moments, the limited-edition “The Bachelor Hot Tub” will offer energy-efficient stainless steel spas in a variety of styles, loaded with custom features, including a built-in vase for fresh-cut roses.

“Hot tubs represent a great way of life — a life filled with romance and passion,” said Bachelor creator/executive producer Mike Fleiss. “It’s only appropriate that we introduce a line of Bachelor-brand hot tubs.”

“The Bachelor Hot Tub” includes a variety of Bachelor-inspired features, including cushioned seating, built-in candle holders for much-desired mood lighting, a hidden waterproof compartment — perfect for stashing breath mints for that impromptu make-out session — and adjustable water jets to control the pressure. Additionally, each hot tub purchase comes with a complimentary one-year supply of easy-to-use, specially formulated cleaning products that, when mixed with alcohol, produce an instant floral-scented aphrodisiac. (Note: May cause tears.)

As a special bonus, for each “The Bachelor Hot Tub” purchase made on April 1, new owners will receive a limited-edition mini fridge fully stocked with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

For a complete list of “The Bachelor Hot Tub” retailers, click here, and don’t miss the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 18, 9/8c on ABC. Produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television, The Bachelor franchise was created by Mike Fleiss, who executive produces along with Martin Hilton and Alycia Rossiter. Chris Harrison serves as host.