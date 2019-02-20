Creative Studios Leroy & Clarkson And ANATOMY Merge; Move Offers Clients 360 Full-Service Creative Resource

NEW YORK, NY – In a move designed to offer clients a deeper palette of creative services encompassing creative strategy, production, 2D/3D animation, visual effects and design for every visual medium, creative agencies Leroy & Clarkson and ANATOMY have joined forces. The merger brings ANATOMY founder and respected network branding creative Mark Valentine to Leroy & Clarkson as Chief Creative Officer. Valentine will work alongside Kate Hillis, Owner/Chief Executive Officer, who has led the award-winning creative studio since 2014.

Valentine began his career in the early 1990s at CNBC where he established the network’s on-air promo department before joining the innovative and influential entertainment branding agency Lee Hunt Associates as Creative Director. In 2000, he founded ANATOMY where he oversaw award-winning show launches, large scale Upfront presentations and global television campaigns for a diverse range of clients.

“This is great news for all of our clients,” Valentine says. “I’m thrilled to be working with Leroy & Clarkson, our collective resources offer our clients more depth and bandwidth to accommodate larger scale projects with access to some of the best creative talent in the industry.”

The combined capabilities of the new venture include 360 advertising campaigns, brand identity and design systems, brand strategy and positioning, motion graphics, creative editorial, live-action production, branded content, key art, writing, live events and experiential design.

Leroy & Clarkson’s own history is equally as impressive. Launched in 2001, the studio almost immediately found success with projects for USA Network, SyFy, Cooking Channel, Fuse, History, Lifetime A&E and others. Hillis joined the company in 2010 as Managing Director/CFO, and acquired the company in 2014 making it one of the few woman-owned creative studios in New York.

Prior to Leroy & Clarkson, Hillis produced documentaries including the three-time Webby Award winner and highly acclaimed “Hometown Baghdad,” depicting the rarely seen lives of young Iraqi men trying to lead normal lives within a city at war.

Under Hillis’ guidance, the company has grown by both expanding its roster of clients and successfully taking on projects with greater scope and complexity. Some recent standout projects include work for National Geographic Channel, NBCUniversal, AMC, ABC News, The Rockefeller Foundation, TNT, Nasdaq, Lifetime, PBS among many others.

Click here to see more Leroy & Clarkson’s work: https://www.leroyandclarkson.com/work/

About Leroy & Clarkson:

Leroy & Clarkson is a multidiscipline group of artists, directors, writers and problem solvers. With over 15 years of experience we’ve led big brand turnarounds, launched classics, and strategically repositioned iconic brands for the new media landscape.Leroy & Clarkson is a certified woman-owned business.https://www.leroyandclarkson.com