Creative concept to arena: BlackTrax at Ninth Annual Projection Master Classes at LDI 2014

Not to be missed, the Projection Master Classes is the ultimate event for top visual designers and leading projection professionals, as well as senior production executives. Eight intense sessions will provide a forum for discussing creative, technical and leading practical challenges involved in creating, programming and mapping cutting-edge images!



For those participants wishing to get some hands-on and expert insight, Gil Densham, President of CAST BlackTrax, will partake in panel sessions focusing on the technical achievements of Marvel Universe LIVE!. Densham will present a detailed look at realtime motion tracking at 4pm on Wednesday, 19 November 2014.



Bob Bonniol of Mode Studios serves as creative consultant for the Projection Master Classes and will use BlackTrax realtime motion tracking integrated with projection mapping throughout the event.



Bob Bonniol, said: “This year's event drills down on the essentials of the coolest design options and state-of-the-art technology in a fast-changing multimedia world — BlackTrax is the essential magical tool that you need for realtime tracking of actors and props so lighting, video projection and audio can be delivered on target and on time. BlackTrax unbridles creative possibilities for media professionals!”



Gil Densham added, “BlackTrax on Marvel Universe LIVE! is the largest-to-date deployment of realtime motion tracking fully integrated with multimedia and automated lighting. Motion tracking is fast becoming an essential instrument in the projection and video content designers’ toolkit. Attendees to the Projection Master Classes will be the first to benefit from in-depth knowledge and understanding of how BlackTrax can seriously advance video content and delivery by unleashing creativity and improving projection accuracy.”

www.blacktrax.ca