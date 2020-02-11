New, Full-Scale Creative Agency to Serve Broadcast & Cable Networks, Streamers and Brands

Four award-winning creatives have come together to launch a new, full-scale agency serving broadcast & cable television networks, streamers and consumer brands. The A Team: a creative (co)lab is the brainchild of Nikki Coloma-Blaszyk, Ben Frank, Marni Wagner and Luis Martinez, who share a keen commitment to delivering excellence in equal parts: creative and process.

The foundation for their new endeavor is rooted in their motto: “Here, there is no B team,” meaning that from concept to completion, the agency’s clients will work with the top-level team of creatives in order to not only produce premium work but also to ensure the entire client experience is unparalleled.

“While many agencies are capable of producing great work, we recognized an opportunity in our industry to improve the process for clients…making it more simple and streamlined,” explained Coloma-Blaszyk. “So we’ve developed a way to allow the entire client/agency dynamic to be a true collaboration and we’re extremely excited to share it with our clients.”

These four partners previously worked together for over a decade at 2C Creative, where the team earned industry accolades from Clio, Promax and other organizations for their projects serving such clients as HULU, CNN, ABC, NatGeo and the NFL Network, among many others.

"One of the most rewarding things in my career is seeing people who've worked for me flourish. Nikki, Ben, Marni and Luis have always done incredible work, so I know they'll be successful," said 2C Creative owner/president Chris Sloan. "I look forward to watching them grow and will be cheering them on along the way.”

Coloma-Blaszyk draws on her extensive background in operations to lead the business enterprise while Frank, Wagner and Martinez lead the creative side of their company. From conceptual prowess to prolific writing, from top-tier editorial to innovative design, The A Team seeks to leave its mark on our industry. See their previous work highlights HERE.