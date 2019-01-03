Crazy Bulls, Barefoot Bishops and Furry Pearls Come to Gran Cine in January

West Palm Beach, FL – January 3, 2019 – Gran Cine’s January lineup brings together furry, inspiring and somewhat disturbing characters, including the lovable mutt Perla, the amazing Catalan bishop Pere Casaldàliga and a relentless, bloodthirsty vigilante known as Toro Loco (Crazy Bull). Also featuring are stories about drug traffickers in flight, wannabe politicians and doorways to other dimensions. This dynamic roster of releases is the reason why the channel distinguishes itself as Olympusat’s flagship network of contemporary Spanish movies from Spain and Latin America, all uncut and commercial free.

The X-Files go to Spain January 13 at 10 p.m. EST in the suspense, science fiction film El Bosque (The Forest). Originally titled El Bosc, a married couple amidst 1936’s Spanish civil war taps into an ancestral secret in the forest that allows them to open a doorway to another dimension. Stars popular actress María Molins, who won a Gaudi Award for her performance.

Charles Bronson’s Death Wish is child’s play compared to the cow-skull wielding, Chilean vigilante Toro Loco, ready to stalk viewers January 16 at 10 p.m. EST. Toro Loco: Sangriento (Crazy Bull: Bloodthirsty) is the third entry in Patricio Valladares’ popular Toro Loco saga, who is now out to avenge his son’s death with his special kind of extreme prejudice. Veteran actor Francisco Melo replaces George Belmar as Toro Loco, a character introduced in the 2009 film Dirty Love and reprised in 2011’s Toro Loco.

Vengeance and parallel dimensions turn to tears in Spain’s multi award winning biographical miniseries Descalzo Sobre la Tierra Roja (Barefoot in Red Soil). Descalzo Sobre la Tierra Roja (original title Descalç Sobre la Terra Vermella) is based on the book by Francesc Escribano. It narrates the life of Catalonian bishop Pere Casaldàliga, revered in Spain and Latin America for his works on behalf of the poor in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Part 1 airs January 30 and 9 p.m. EST, followed by part 2 at 10:20 p.m.

But don’t put away your handkerchief yet! You might need it when you watch Perla: La Película (Pearl: The Movie), premiering January 23 at 10 p.m. EST. Perla is a heart-warming film about an abandoned and starving female mutt that meets a troubled filmmaker and, together, they form a bond that transforms their lives. Another story about bonding and transformation is Cápsulas (Capsules), a Guatemalan family drama that debuts January 2 at 10 p.m. EST about a 12-year-old boy that is abducted by his estranged father when the mother and drug-dealer boyfriend are forced to flee the country.

Comedy and politics collide January 6 at 10 p.m. EST in El Candidato (The Candidate), Uruguayan comedy centered on an unremarkable millionaire running for office that hires a team of overzealous advisors that mold him into somebody he is not. Talking about false identities, tune in January 9 at 10 p.m. EST for Hijo de Trauco (Son of Despair), Chilean comedy drama about a teenage boy who discovers that everything he knows about his father is a lie.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™. For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.

