Craftsy Names Catherine Balsam-Schwaber General Manager

DENVER, CO; NOVEMBER 8, 2017 - Craftsy, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's preeminent online destination for passionate makers to learn, create and share, announced today that Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, a recognized leader in entertainment and content creation, has joined the organization as General Manager.



In the newly created role, Balsam-Schwaber will lead integrated strategy, marketing, communications and business development. Balsam-Schwaber will have a concentrated focus on the future growth of vertical and emerging markets and will work closely across all NBCUniversal businesses to leverage synergies and galvanize resources. She will report to CEO John Levisay and will be based in Craftsy’s headquarters in Denver, CO.



“We are very excited to welcome Catherine to the Craftsy leadership team,” said John Levisay, CEO and Founder of Craftsy. “As a global creative community, we pride ourselves in bringing inspiring, innovative thinkers to our Craftsy family. When I first met Catherine a few months ago, I immediately knew she shared our values, and could bring invaluable knowledge and expertise in marketing, operations, business development, communications and integrations. Catherine is a great addition to our team.”



Balsam-Schwaber brings extensive leadership experience to Craftsy, having served most recently as Chief Content Officer for Mattel. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President at the NBCUniversal Content Innovation Agency. She has also held executive and management roles with iVillage, MTV Networks and Time Warner.



“I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to be a part of the creative, marketing and content development teams of several wonderful organizations,” said Balsam-Schwaber. “What Craftsy has done for the online community and marketplace in a few short years is remarkable, and I am proud to be joining John and the rest of the leadership team during this pivotal growth period.”



Balsam-Schwaber began her career as a Staff Assistant in the Clinton White House, which led to her position as the Technical Assistant on Rob Reiner’s film The American President. She holds a Masters of Business from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.



About Craftsy:

Craftsy is the leading online destination for passionate makers to learn, create and share. Offering content for millions of creative tastemakers in over 180 countries, Craftsy delivers a growing, unrivaled collection of more than 1,300 on-demand videos and classes. Craftsy works with experts in a range of verticals including quilting, sewing, knitting, cake decorating, drawing, painting, cooking, crochet and many more, combining top-quality content, anytime convenience and the intimacy of an in-person experience with the world's best talent. With six in-house studios and a top-notch creative team, Craftsy produces high quality broadcast content that inspires and entertains. Craftsy’s premium online shop provides an assortment of supplies, kits, patterns, fabrics and more. Members of the Craftsy community – whether neighbors or makers across the world – inspire and support each other with ideas, tips and positive feedback along the way. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Craftsy is a part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. For more information, visit <http://www.craftsy.com/>.



Craftsy on social:

Instagram: @becraftsy

Twitter: @beCraftsy

Facebook: @craftsy

Pinterest: @Craftsy