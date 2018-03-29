CRACKLE’S ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES, ‘ROB RIGGLE’S SKI MASTER ACADEMY’ DIVES INTO PRODUCTION IN MALIBU, CA

CULVER CITY, Calif. – March 29, 2018 – Crackle, a Sony Network, today announced that production has commenced in Malibu on the eight-episode comedy series, “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy.”

In this Crackle original, celebrity patriot Rob Riggle, who is mostly known for his legendary ski master movies, has invested all of his money and reputation into an Academy celebrating America's truest art form…personal watercraft riding. Rob, his legendary stunt man commandant Dirk Hamsteak (Billy Merritt) and their entire staff of instructors spend a semester defending their beloved Academy at all costs. No matter how many people criticize it... go missing…or die!

Joining Riggle (who also serves as writer and executive producer) is a talented ensemble cast including Britt Baron (“Glow”), Eliza Coupe (“Future Man,” “Scrubs”), Billy Merritt (“Happy Endings”), Dave (Gruber) Allen (“Love”), Alison Rich (“The Goldbergs”), Carl Tart (“Comedy Bang! Bang!”), Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) and Rizwan Manji (“Mr. Robot”).

“I am so blessed to have found a group of people willing to kick as much lake ass as I am in the service of personal watercraft education,” said Riggle. “We may not be the Ski Masters America deserves, but we are the ones it needs right now. Schools in, everybody.”

In addition to Riggle, Jonathan Stern, Keith Quinn, Bennett Webber and Chris Pizzi serve as executive producers. “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” is produced by Sonar Entertainment (“Mr. Mercedes”) and Abominable Pictures (“Wet Hot American Summer”).

The hilarious list of characters are as follows:

Rob Riggle (Riggle), a brash, partying, self-proclaimed megastar prone to impulsive decisions and foolish investments. His latest venture may be his least necessary yet, but it’s also the one he’s most passionate about. Because of his eight ski master movies, Riggle is now considered the ‘Vin Diesel of the Personal Watercraft World’ (just ask him!). Rob sees it as his personal mission to teach cadets to be as kick ass and free living as him. And with his help, he believes, they too can be ski masters, but he has a dark secret and a mortal enemy to contend with this semester. Either could bring the whole place down.

Dirk Hamsteak (Billy Merritt) was Riggle’s stuntman for all of his ski master films. Dirk suffered countless injuries doing way-too-dangerous water stunts for Riggle but remains loyal because after Dirk fell into a dark, pill popping, binge-eating spiral, Rob gave him a new life as commandant of his Academy. Rob also likes keeping Dirk close because he knows all of Rob’s deepest, darkest secrets...

Brit Brit Hamsteak (Britt Barron) is Dirk's daughter and one of the Academy’s most passionate teachers. Brit desperately wants to follow in her father’s footsteps as a top water stunt performer and instructor. The problem is Dirk doesn’t want that life for her. At first, Brit's relegated to teaching water safety, history and other land based classes, but she’s constantly plotting ways she can get on the water and show the world and her father her stuff.

Preggers (Eliza Coupe) is a southern, no nonsense sort of gal. She's abrasive but principled and not to be screwed with. Her self-appointed role at the Academy is to epitomize the attitude needed to truly kick ass in the watercraft world, and celebrate the lake lifestyle she’s believed in all her life. Preggers practices what she preaches and keeps the entire Academy in line, allowing no selling out or unauthorized nonsense whatsoever. Rob met her in a bar fight, and hired her right after he got her fired. Preggers is not pregnant though…she’s just named after her momma…

Gil (David Gruber Allen) is the Academy’s personal watercraft mechanic, lake hermit, and all-around character. He’s their sketchy version of Hagrid, and essentially came with the lake. Gil lives in a shack on the premises and knows all of the lake lore and all about his drinking buddy Rob Riggle. Sure, he’s had a few watercraft manslaughter convictions, but he’s still a valuable source of knowledge for everyone at the Academy and a sweet, helpful man…when sober and not dating mysterious women...

Chandler (Alison Rich) is the youngest and most enthusiastic cadet. She's a teacher's pet who Preggers believes could use some “lake smarts” (i.e. street smarts for lake folk). Preggers vows to make Chandler a bit more awesome so she can survive in Ski Master society and pass her Lake and Ski Culture exams.

Chauncy (Carl Tart) is a well-to-do cadet whose absentee parents are, for a time, bankrolling the academy. He is by far the Academy’s fanciest enrollee, and often is not afraid to question the staff and call them on their poor people nonsense.

Jeb (Samm Levine) is a Levitical Scientist…his religion requires him to learn a cool water sport as a rite of passage. Jeb struggles at first, but ends up bonding with the core cadets.

Todd (Rizwan Manji) is an older dad in the midst of a mid-life crisis who has jumped from rock ‘n’ roll fantasy camp to space camp right into Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy. He insists that people call him “Big Pound” and owns every season of Entourage on DVD.

“Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” marks Riggle’s second collaboration with Crackle. He can also be seen in the original movie “Dead Rising: Watchtower,” where he plays Frank West, Capcom’s favorite zombie-killing photojournalist. The feature, based on the widely popular video game franchise, has sold several million copies to date and is currently streaming on the network. Riggle will next be seen in Open Road Films’ “Midnight Sun,” which opened on March 23rd with Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger; and Universal’s comedy, “Night School” with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish,” which is set to release September 28th. Most recently, Riggle co-starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in “12 Strong.”

About Crackle:

Crackle, a unit of Sony Pictures Television Networks, programs Hollywood movies, popular TV shows, original series and feature films for the world’s connected audience. Crackle is freely accessible in the U.S. with no subscription or commitment required. Viewers can login to save favorites and resume watching across all connected devices. The streaming service is available in 21 countries and houses a robust library of original programming available anytime, anywhere on every connected device. Check out Crackle on Facebook or follow @Crackle on Twitter for real time updates. For additional information, please go to www.crackle.com.

###