CRACKLE SET FOR EPIC RAGER WITH NEW ORIGINAL MOVIE, PARTY BOAT, STARRING JAY MOHR, BRETT DAVERN, BEAU MIRCHOFF, SUNG KANG & KATIE LECLERC

Crackle, Sony Pictures Television Networks’ free, ad supported streaming network, today announced Party Boat, their next original movie starring Brett Davern (“Awkward”, “Chosen”) and Katie Leclerc (“Switched at Birth”, “Confess”), which began production earlier this month outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Davern stars as Max, a fun-loving if irresponsible party animal, dedicated to bringing the fun by whatever means necessary and Leclerc as Kiley, Max’s best friend who is unaware that he’s been in love with her since middle school. The comedy is being directed by Dylan Kidd (Rodger Dodger), and was written by husband and wife team Matt Giegerich and Chelsea Rae Giegerich (Glitch). Party Boat is produced by Amy Kim and Jaime Burke of Lifeboat Productions (“Confess", Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), along with Douglas Banker and Alex Garinger of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment (“World Star TV”).

Party Boat focuses on 25-year-old Max, who is throwing his wildest party yet—a 25th birthday party for his best friend Kiley. When Max finds out Kiley’s boyfriend plans to propose, he embarks on an adventure to win Kiley’s heart and throw his greatest party ever.

Also starring in the movie is actor-comedian Jay Mohr (“SNL”, Jerry Maguire) as Lake Patrol Officer Walsh, who is out for revenge in order to restore his good name, and Sung Kang (“Power”, Fast and Furious 6) as Greg, Kiley’s buttoned up, but devoted boyfriend. Additional cast members include Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward”), who can be seen this fall in the reboot of Sony Pictures’ Flatliners, Demetrius Bridges (“The Vampire Diaries”), Internet sensation Jc Caylen (Boo! A Madea Halloween, “T@gged”), Emily Kuroda (“Gilmore Girls”, “Sequestered”), Annie Jacobs and Brittany Krall.

Party Boat builds on Crackle’s growing slate of scripted original programing, including the networks original movies Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, the first ever digital sequel to a major motion picture and starring David Spade, Dead Rising: Watchtower starring Jesse Metcalfe, Virginia Madsen and Rob Riggle and Mad Families with Charlie Sheen and Leah Remini. Original dramas include “StartUp,” with Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero, which returns for a second season on Thursday, September 28th; “Snatch,” based on the iconic British film of the same name and starring Rupert Grint, Dougray Scott, Luke Pasqualino and Lucien Laviscount; and Crackle’s first one-hour drama, “The Art of More,” starring Dennis Quaid, Kate Bosworth, Christian Cooke and Cary Elwes. Other programming on the streaming network includes the Emmy-nominated stop-motion animated comedy series “SuperMansion,” with Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Pine, Jillian Bell and Yvette Nicole Brown; Crackle’s game show series “Sports Jeopardy!” with Emmy® award-winning sportscaster Dan Patrick; and its award-winning series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld.

Join the conversation on Crackle’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #PartyBoat.