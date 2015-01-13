Crackle’s ‘The Throwaways’ Trailer Debuts Original Feature Film Set to Premiere on January 30

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2015 – Crackle, Sony Pictures Television’s streaming service and television network, announced today that the original full-length feature film, “THE THROWAWAYS,” will now premiere on January 30, 2015 on Crackle. The trailer is available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMzaLh2Lnns&feature=youtu.be. “THE THROWAWAYS,” a comedic international cyber spy thriller, stars Sam Huntington (“Being Human,” SUPERMAN RETURNS), Katie McGrath (“Merlin”), Christian Hillborg (THE BRIDGE), Jack Kesy (“The Strain”) with Kevin Dillon (“Entourage,” PLATOON) and Academy Award®-nominated screen legend James Caan (“Las Vegas,” THE GODFATHER).

“THE THROWAWAYS” follows notorious hacker Drew Reynolds (Huntington), who is captured by the CIA and given a proposition — work for them or spend the rest of his life in prison. Reynolds agrees to join on the condition that he gets to choose his own team. Instead of picking from the top agents the CIA recommends, Reynolds goes with a group of “throwaways,” those deemed expendable and seemingly the worst in the organization. Led by Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Holden (Caan) and including gung-ho combat specialist Dan Fisher (Dillon), THE THROWAWAYS have to track and take down a cyber-terrorist who is threatening mass destruction.

Written by Michael Ross (TURISTAS), directed by Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award winner Tony Bui (THREE SEASONS) and executive produced by Jeremy Renner (THE HURT LOCKER, THE TOWN) and Don Handfield (KILL THE MESSENGER, TOUCHBACK) through their production company The Combine along with Timothy Linh Bui. Renner and his producing partner Handfield formed The Combine in 2011, to create develop and produce high-quality, character-driven content for mainstream audiences.

Filming for “THE THROWAWAYS” was completed last year in the Eastern European city of Sofia, Bulgaria.

“THE THROWAWAYS” joins Crackle’s growing portfolio of recently announced feature films including “DEAD RISING: WATCHTOWER” based on the popular video game franchise, will be released on March 27, 2015 and “JOE DIRT 2: THE BEAUTIFUL LOSER,” the first ever made-for-digital sequel to a major motion picture to be released in the summer of 2015.