Crackle’s Original Feature Film ‘Dead Rising: Watchtower’ Rises on March 27

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2015 – Crackle, Sony Pictures Television’s streaming service and television network announced today that “DEAD RISING: WATCHTOWER,” which is based on the popular video game franchise, will be released on Crackle in its feature form on March 27, 2015. The film will also be released on SVOD, DVD, VOD and TV. Content Media Corporation will distribute “DEAD RISING: WATCH TOWER” in both feature-length and episodic formats for all international platforms.

Principal cast for the upcoming feature-length project includes Jesse Metcalfe (Dallas), Meghan Ory (Intelligence, Once Upon a Time), Virginia Madsen (SIDEWAYS) and Dennis Haysbert (MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN).

“DEAD RISING: WATCHTOWER” takes place during a large-scale zombie outbreak. When a mandatory government vaccine fails to stop the infection from spreading, the four leads must evade infection while also pursuing the root of the epidemic, with all signs pointing to a government conspiracy. Politics, public paranoia, and media coverage play an important role in the story’s narrative.

“The Dead Rising” game franchise has sold over 7.6 MM copies worldwide. Publisher Capcom has sold over 100 MM game copies worldwide, including juggernauts “Resident Evil,” “Street Fighter” and “Mega Man.”

Legendary Entertainment’s Television and Digital Media division will produce “DEAD RISING: WATCHTOWER.” The feature is written by Tim Carter, who will also produce with Tomas Harlan under their Contradiction Films banner.