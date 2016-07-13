CRACKLE’S NEW SCRIPTED ORIGINAL, ‘STARTUP,’ STARRING MARTIN FREEMAN,ADAM BRODY, EDI GATHEGI AND OTMARA MARRERO

SET TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Sony's Streaming Service Also Unveils New Teaser Art For 10-Episode Drama from Ben Ketai

CULVER CITY, Calif. (July 13, 2016) – Crackle, Sony’s streaming network, today announced the premiere date for "StartUp,” the highly-anticipated scripted drama starring Martin Freeman (“Fargo,” “Sherlock”), Adam Brody (“CHiPS,” “The League”), Edi Gathegi (“The Blacklist,” The Blacklist: Redemption) and Otmara Marrero (“Graceland”).

Launching Tuesday, September 6, 2016, the 10-episode, one-hour series is set amongst the unconstrained, yet opportunist streets of Miami and weaves a complex and exciting narrative, focusing on the high-stakes struggle of what one will do to reach ultimate success. But this is not your average startup incubator story. “StartUp” is about the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant, yet controversial tech idea centered around digital currency-an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of “tech entrepreneurs” and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any length necessary to take them down.

Martin Freeman (“Fargo,” “Sherlock”) plays FBI agent Phil Rask, specializing in financial crimes. Rask crosses paths with Nick Talman, played by Adam Brody (“CHiPS,” “The League”), a sharp and intelligent financier at a boutique firm in Miami, but it’s not Talman that Rask is after--it’s his father. Nick has a problematic relationship with his wealthy, irresponsible father, who disappears and forces Nick to stash his ill-gotten gain—instead of going to the FBI, he decides to hide the money by investing in a tech startup pitched by the unorthodox Izzy Morales, a tech whiz out to change the world, played by Otmara Marrero (“Graceland”). Edi Gathegi (“The Blacklist,” TWILIGHT) also stars in the series as Ronald Dacey – second-in-command of the local Haitian gang. When Ronald discovers that the money he left with Nick’s father has vanished, Ronald moves on to the next best thing—his son. An unexpected partnership forms between Ronald, Nick and Izzy which culminates in a dangerous alliance that make them a target for Rask (Freeman), who plans to take a journey to the very pit of darkness to take down the unsuspecting trio.

Cast also includes Wayne Knight ("Seinfeld”) who plays Benedict Blush, a wildly successful entrepreneur with blue collar sensibilities; and Aaron Yoo (21, “Blacklist”) who plays Alex Bell, a premiere tech venture capitalist that everyone wants in their corner.

“StartUp” is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding all serve as executive producers. The series is written by Ben Ketai (“Chosen,” THE FOREST) who also serves as executive producer and director. Adam Brody and Anne Clements (“Cleaners”) serve as producers.

