Get A Whiff Of An Unforgettable Evening With Michael & Jan When COZI TV Presents The Office “Dinner Party” Episode In Smell-a-Vision

National multicast network also to host salute to actress who portrayed Jan – Melora Hardin – with special marathon on Sunday, September 22

NEW YORK, NY – (July 8, 2019) – Fans of COZI TV, the multicast network and showcase for some of the most beloved and time-tested TV programming, will be treated to two upcoming events related to The Office, one of the most celebrated and quoted television comedies of the past 20 years.

In the stunt, slated to air on Monday, August 26 at 10 PM ET (check local listings), COZI TV will present the “Dinner Party” episode of The Office in Smell-A-Vision, a watch-and-sniff-along special in which viewers can experience the episode’s unique aromas as they occur. A replay will air on Labor Day, Monday, September 2 at 10 PM ET (check local listings) .



The event, "A Hardin's Day Night," a marathon to air on Sunday, September 22 from 1 PM to 12 AM ET (check local listings), focuses on the earlier television appearances of actress Melora Hardin (The Bold Type, Transparent), whose portrayal of the volatile Jan Levinson remains an enduring part of the continued success of The Office.



“Only COZI TV would set the table with a special bringing the scents of The Office ‘Dinner Party’ into your home,” explains Meredith McGinn, Senior Vice President, COZI TV and LX.TV Productions. “We wanted to showcase one of television’s most iconic programs in a way that is fun, funny and memorable. Adding to the fun by saluting Melora Hardin with a marathon highlighting a lifetime of great TV roles from our other series is the perfect companion event.” COZI TV is currently the only free broadcast home of The Office, as the series continues to demonstrate a remarkable second life in pop culture and social media. For the “Smell-a-Vision” event, the network will distribute scratch-and-sniff cards, while supplies last, in various ways, including:

: Ticket-holders attending off-Broadway’s “The Office: A Musical Parody” at the Orbach Theatre at The Theatre Center

: Attendees of the July 18-21 Comic Con

: Fans can request a card at the COZI TV page on Facebook or at COZITV.com. Those cards will be sent out by mail.

“Dinner Party” is the infamous and celebrated episode in which Jan and Michael host an evening of awkward moments and simmering hostility. For the Smell-A-Vision event, Melora Hardin will appear on COZI TV to guide viewers on how and when to use their scratch-and-sniff card to experience select aromas on cue with key moments in the episode. Among the scents are the centerpiece of the menu, osso buco, as well as the waxy aromatic fragrances of Serenity by Jan, her entrepreneurial undertaking following her litigious exit from Dunder Mifflin.In the second event, “A Hardin’s Day Night,” COZI TV offers a marathon featuring Melora Hardin’s many guest-starring roles ranging from her girlhood appearances on Little House on the Prairie to Quincy, in which she portrays a rebellious punk rocker. The showcase will also present Hardin’s appearances on Murder, She Wrote and, of course, memorable Jan episodes of The Office. As an added bonus, viewers will be treated to episodes of COZI TV shows featuring Hardin’s real-life father – and fellow actor – Jerry Hardin, who gained wide acclaim for his portrayal of Deep Throat on the hit series, The X-Files. Guest starring turns by Jerry in Murder, She Wrote and The Rockford Files will run within the 11-hour programming event. For complete programming details, please visit COZITV.com.The Office premiered on NBC in 2005 and ran for 201 total episodes of nine seasons. The series was based on the British series of the same name. The Office won several awards during its run, including five Emmy Awards. In addition to Hardin, the series helped further the careers of the show’s primary cast members including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak. The show was lauded for its trademark deadpan delivery, and it helped to popularize the “mockumentary” style in American television.For more COZI TV, follow COZI TV on twitter at @COZITV and “like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cozitv



COZI TV is NBC’s national multicast network that delivers a 24-hour line-up of TV’s all-time best shows and pop culture favorites, featuring a prime time block of recent comedy hits. COZI TV’s iconic sitcoms include Frasier, Will & Grace, The Office and The Nanny. Among the network’s many beloved dramas and action series are Columbo, Murder, She Wrote, Little House on the Prairie and Magnum P.I. The network launched January 1, 2013 as one of the multicast channels of the NBC Owned Television Stations and is now available in more than 90 million homes and 82 percent of the U.S. The network has 123 affiliates and serves nine of the top ten U.S. television markets. For more on COZI TV, visit COZITV.com.