Cox Media Group Deploys ATSC 3.0-Ready Infrastructure With Triveni Digital

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 20, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced that Cox Media Group, a leading broadcaster in North America, has deployed Triveni Digital's StreamScope® XM MT analyzer for dual-standards broadcasting and channel sharing. Offering support for both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 standards, the StreamScope XM MT will ensure a seamless transition to the next-generation TV standard for 12 Cox Media Group stations.



"With the next-gen ATSC 3.0 TV standard being completed, we now start to look at what's needed at the stations, and evaluating test and diagnostic equipment will be critical," said Dave Siegler, vice president of technical operations at Cox Media Group. "Triveni Digital's solution makes it practical for us to support early deployment of ATSC 3.0 by providing us with a unified service analysis solution that ensures quick detection, isolation, and resolution of issues that may arise in either ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 infrastructures."



Using the monitoring and analysis system from Triveni Digital, which functions as a full receiver, Cox Media Group stations can perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures. StreamScope XM MT can analyze every demarcation point from DASH, ROUTE/MMT, and STLTP, and has recently added support for advanced RF analysis in both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0



"Preparing for the next phase of broadcasting can be complex, and broadcasters needs tools that support channel-sharing environments and simulcasting to ensure a smooth migration," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Cox Media Group is a longstanding customer of ours and always at the forefront of innovation. With our solution, the station group is well on its way to building an infrastructure that supports the complex service environment of the future."



Triveni Digital will demonstrate its ATSC 3.0 digital TV metadata management, content delivery, and service quality assurance solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12 at booth N1427. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



# # #



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/180320TriveniDigital.docx



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScopeXMMT.png

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope® XM MT Monitoring and Analysis System



Visit Triveni Digital at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth N1427



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@COXMG%20stations%20transition%20...@TriveniDigital%20unified%20service%20analysis%20solution%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DFhI3u



Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah