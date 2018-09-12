Cox, Comcast, Buckeye, SCTE•ISBE, ADTRAN Experts To Tackle Evolving Access Networks During Closing Day Event At Cable-Tec Expo

SEPT. 12, 2018 (Exton, PA)—Cox Communications’ Jeff Finkelstein, Comcast’s Rob Howald, and Buckeye Broadband’s Richard Walker will be featured speakers when the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts, present “Evolution of Access Networks: Deployment Strategies and Use Cases” in partnership with ADTRAN on Thursday, Oct. 25 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

Finkelstein, executive director, advanced technologies for Cox, Howald, vice president, network architecture for Comcast, and Walker, vice president, engineering and information technology and services for Buckeye, will offer operator-level insights regarding access technologies, evolution of the network with fiber and data-center techniques, and strategies to address the Enterprise and MDU/MTU market opportunities.

Scheduled for noon at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, the closing-day conference will include four panels:

· Seeing the Light: Is your Fiber ready for PON? including how to operationalize PON fiber installations and key considerations for trouble-free implementation;

· Evolution of Next-Gen Network Access: Leveraging Fiber Technologies, SDN, & Virtualization, including discussion of HERD architectures, applications of Distributed Access Architectures to DPoE and the R-OLT and next-generation fiber evolution;

· Making Business Sense: Enabling the Enterprise Market with PON, including deployment considerations, optimization of design processes and economics, utilization of xPON as a CMTS offload for SMB, and other issues; and

· How to be Dense: Addressing the MDU/MTU Market, including comparison of FTTLU (Living Unit) and FTTB (Building) options, design implications for SMB and SME service offerings, and needs when servicing MDU/MTU environments.

The event is free to all registered full conference attendees of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018; however, seating is extremely limited. Registration for the program for new Cable-Tec Expo attendees is at https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/. Attendees who already have secured an Expo full conference registration can add the Thursday session by clicking on the link in their registration confirmation and using the “Select Option” button to choose the session. If the registration confirmation cannot be found, attendees can enter the e-mail address used to register at https://www.intheorious.com/scte/pub/scte2018a/ and follow the instructions to have the confirmation e-mail re-sent.

“ADTRAN is helping provide a forum at Cable-Tec Expo for leading cable operators to discuss important next-gen DAA, fiber deep, SDN/NFV solutions and applications as access networks become more disaggregated and open,” ADTRAN associate vice president of cable & wireless strategy Hossam Salib said. “As a leader in 10G-EPON and Software-Defined Access solutions, ADTRAN fully understands the challenges cable operators face and believes this discussion will provide tremendous value to all attendees who have questions about how to transform their network.”

Other speakers for the event are expected to include: Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering and CTO, SCTE•ISBE; Kevin Bourg, director, optical network architecture, Corning Optical Communications; and Dean Stoneback, senior director of engineering and standards, SCTE•ISBE; as well as ADTRAN’s Alan Brown, senior strategist; Salib; and Kevin Schneider, chief scientist. Additional speakers will be named in the near future.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018—under the leadership of Program Chair Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications—has attracted a banner list of speakers. Following opening remarks by Hart, the Opening General Session on Tuesday, Oct. 23 will feature a keynote by Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, and a landmark panel comprising: Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association; Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs; Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE; and moderator Tony Werner, president, Technology and Product, Comcast Cable.

Additional CEO insights will be provided by two all-CEO panels in Innovation Theater: an opening panel during which NTCA’s Shirley Bloomfield, NCTC’s Rich Fickle, and ACA’s Matt Polka will discuss success strategies for small, midsize, and rural markets (moderated by Cablefax publisher Mike Grebb); and a panel featuring Cable ONE’s Julie Laulis and AlcaCruz’s Emily Ward, moderated by The Cable Center’s Jana Henthorn. Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, will bring her message of “going gutsy” to achieve breakthrough results to the Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Scheduled from Monday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 25 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. This year’s Fall Technical Forum is setting records for number of technical sessions (more than 100) and workshops (48). In addition, the Cable TV Pioneers will conduct their annual banquet in conjunction with Expo, on Monday, Oct. 22.

Registration for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 is available at expo.scte.org/attendee-registration. Attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about Expo is at http://expo.scte.org.