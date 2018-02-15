COX, COMCAST, ARRIS EXECUTIVES TO BRING EXPERTISE TO SCTE•ISBE-GEORGIA TECH PROGRAM

FEB. 15, 2018 (Exton, PA)—Cable telecommunications experts from Cox, Comcast, and ARRIS will be featured guest lecturers during the 2018 SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business Monday through Thursday, March 12-15, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

The subject matter experts will address a wide variety of technology issues and trends, complementing the classroom curriculum to provide operator and vendor participants with the tools needed for planning, executing, and managing successful projects. Topics and guest speakers are scheduled to include:

Network Security—Kim Keever, Senior Vice President and CISO, Cox Communications;

Wi-Fi Access—Drew Davis, Executive Director, Wi-Fi Technology, Cox Communications;

5G Analysis—Charles Cheevers, CTO, Customer Premises Equipment, ARRIS;

Data Analytics—Larry Wolcott, Fellow and Distinguished Engineer, Comcast Cable;

Wireline Access Networks—Dan Murphy, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Central Division, Comcast Cable; and

Customer Premises Equipment—Jon Cave, Vice President, Video, Broadband and Xfinity Home Device, Product Strategy, Comcast Cable.

Chris Bastian, senior vice president and CTO of SCTE•ISBE, will kick off the guest speaker lineup with a discussion of Cable Technology Trends on the opening day of the four-day course.

Now in its seventh year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is a technically oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. The agenda is intended to advance engineers’ careers by providing Strategic Thinking; Communications; Financial Analysis; Management; Leadership; and other skills. Information is available at www.scte.org/GeorgiaTech.

A complementary program, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, is conducted annually at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business for senior directors, vice presidents, and C-level executives. The 2018 SCTE•ISBE-Tuck program will be conducted Sunday through Friday, May 6-11; information and application forms are available at http://www.scte.org/Tuck.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute has enhanced the careers of more than 600 current and future leaders.