Cox to Broadcast and Stream Live Nationwide "Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing" Event on YurView and YurView.com

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2017 -- YurView, the local origination television network managed by Cox Communications for its six clustered cable systems in 18 states across the U.S., will broadcast and stream live nationwide the "Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing" benefit event on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. PDT from The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.



The event will stream live nationwide at YurView.com/VegasStrong.



The benefit concert will honor victims, survivors and first responders from the October 1st tragedy in Las Vegas. The event will feature top country artists such as Big & Rich, Cam and other surprise superstars, as well as national TV and radio host Sean Hannity.



Cox's YurView network reaches all Cox TV subscribers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Virginia.



"We're pleased to be able to share this special event with our community, Cox video subscribers and online viewers nationwide as we join in honoring the victims, survivors, and first responders from the October 1st tragedy in our city," said Michael F. Bolognini, Cox Communications vice president and Las Vegas market leader.



"Due to the kindness and support of the Beasley family, mega country recording artists, the country community and The Orleans Arena/Boyd Gaming, we have the opportunity to present 'A Night of Healing' for affected families and also give special thanks to our first responders," said Beasley Media Group Las Vegas Vice President and Market Manager Tom Humm. "It is our privilege and honor to help in any small way we can as proud members of this community. We are Vegas Strong!"



