Couples Court With the Cutlers Starts Production on the First Season

New Syndicated Daytime Strip to Shoot in Atlanta



LOS ANGELES (June 27, 2017) Orion TV Production, a subsidiary of Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Inc., began production on the first season of the new syndicated, half-hour weekday strip, Couples Court with The Cutlers in Atlanta, GA. this week. The series comes from David Armour, the creator and executive producer of Orion Television’s two-time Emmy-nominated daytime court show, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court.



Award-winning trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler will be the first-ever married couple to preside over a television court show. This fresh series will use cell phone forensics, GPS tracking, DNA evidence and other high tech tactics to tackle relationship disputes head-on and help uncover the truth. The husband and wife team who have been married and practicing law together for nearly three decades, will bring their legal expertise and guidance to these couples in crisis throughout each episode. Couples Court with The Cutlers debuts in fall 2017 and has been picked up in over 85% of U.S. markets.



Dana and Keith Cutler earned undergraduate degrees from Spelman College and Morehouse College, respectively, and continued their education together, graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 1989. Dana practices education law focusing on charter schools, and Keith is a civil defense trial attorney. Together, they are members of their family’s law firm, James W. Tippin & Associates, where they practice with Dana’s father and another partner.



Both Dana and Keith Cutler have been named “Missouri Super Lawyers” multiple times by the legal publishing company, Thomson Reuters. Dana is the first African American female to be elected President of The Missouri Bar, and Keith was the first African-American to be elected as the President of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association Young Lawyers Section. The Cutlers have been married for 28 years and have three adult sons.



Couples Court with The Cutlersoffers litigants the chance to resolve their differences, and make it through some of the most the emotionally charged moments in relationships. The Cutlers also give heartfelt advice to help the couples integrate the court’s decision into their lives. The show is produced by David Armour’s 501 East Entertainment and distributed by Orion TV Productions (Orion Television). Executive Producers are: David Armour, Myeshia Mizuno, Angela Smith and Barry Poznick. The show will be directed by Stacie Saugen.



About Orion TV Productions

Orion TV Productions, Inc., a subsidiary of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., produces content for television distribution.