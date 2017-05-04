Country Artists John and Jacob to Perform During SESAC Luncheon at Media Finance Focus 2017

SESAC music licensing organization will host a luncheon performance by country artists John & Jacob at Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association.

Themed “Magic of Media,” the conference will be held May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida. The SESAC luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday May 26th. Media Finance Focus 2017serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

“This year will mark the 22nd SESAC luncheon event at our annual conference featuring a performance by SESAC artists; it will also represent an encore performance by John and Jacob, who were very warmly received by attendees at our 2015 conference in Phoenix,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM. “We are very grateful to SESAC for its financial support and for performances by talented singer/songwriters like John and Jacob, which showcase the role the creative community plays in the media industry’s financial success.”

“We are once again pleased to participate in and support the annual Media Finance Focus conference,” said Bill Lee, Senior Vice President of Licensing Operations, SESAC. “The conference is important for developing relationships and enhancing industry knowledge to support implementing best financial practices in the media industry, which is ultimately a vital step for fostering creative talent.”

Alabama natives John Davidson and Jacob Bryant formed the duo John & Jacob following the success of their co-written No. 1 song “Done” recorded by country artists The Band Perry in 2013. With the addition of Jake Thrasher and Trevor Davis, the duo evolved into a full band called The Brummies.

Since 2013, The Brummies have toured the world with The Band Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Palladio, the Wild Feathers and more. They have performed across the country and have played festivals such as Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Shaky Boots, Firefly and The Hangout Music Festival.

John & Jacob’s debut single, “Be My Girl,” was featured on the hit series Nashville and their independent self-titled album, reaching the Billboard Heatseekers Top 10 and iTunes Top 10 charts with its release in 2014. The band has been nominated for an MTV O Music Award and named a Red Bull Sound Select Artist. The Brummies are currently in the studio working on new music expected for release this year.

About SESAC:

Established in 1930, SESAC is a service organization created to assist both the creators of music and music users through timely, efficient royalty collection and music licensing. SESAC maintains a diversified repertory that includes all genres of music and is the fastest growing performing rights organization in the U.S. Headquartered in Nashville, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London (www.sesac.com).

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.