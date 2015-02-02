‘Counting Cars’ Returns to History® With All New Episodes

New York, NY, February 2, 2015 – HISTORY’s hit series COUNTING CARS returns Tuesday, February 24 at 9 pm ET/PT with a wealth of fresh customized cars and motorcycles. When it comes to flipping cars, Danny “The Count” Koker is all in, stopping at nothing to get his hands on and give new life to the best and baddest vehicles on the road.

On this season of COUNTING CARS, Danny Koker pushes his team harder than ever to create their greatest rides yet. The new season kicks off with a one-hour special featuring a “his and hers” restoration of a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner and a 1970 Dodge Coronet. The job has Danny over the moon…until he discovers just how much TLC both cars need; forcing him into overdrive to get the job finished on time. Later in the season, music industry legend Del Bryant turns to Danny to restore his father's 1972 Chevy Blazer as a tribute to his family and the University of Tennessee. Danny goes above and beyond, fabricating the ultimate tailgating party machine for the Tennessee native. Other episodes feature Ryan working after-hours on a secret project behind Danny’s back; a Rat Rod restoration road trip that leaves Danny stranded in the desert after Kevin sells The Count’s beloved 1972 Monte Carlo; and a second special hour-long episode during which Danny organizes a car show to turn heads with a stunning 1973 Boattail Riviera that features the most amazing paint job ever to come out of Count’s Kustom.



COUNTING CARS is produced for HISTORY by Leftfield Pictures. Zachary G. Behr and Ed de Rivaz serve as Executive Producers for HISTORY. Executive Producers for Leftfield Pictures are Brent Montgomery, David George, Shawn Witt, and Simon Thomas. Jonathan Wyche and Sean Moran are Co-Executive Producers for Leftfield Pictures.



About HISTORY® HISTORY®, now reaching more than 96 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate, including scripted event programming, features a roster of hit series including American Pickers®, American Restoration™, Ax Men™, Counting Cars™, Pawn Stars® and Swamp People® as well as HISTORY®’s first scripted series Vikings, and epic miniseries and special programming such as The Bible, The Men Who Built America and the Emmy® Award-winning Hatfields & McCoys, Gettysburg, Vietnam in HD, America The Story of Us® and 102 Minutes That Changed America. The HISTORY® website is the leading online resource for all things history, and in 2011, the United States Library of Congress selected HISTORY®’s Civil War 150 site for inclusion in the historic collection of Internet materials related to the American Civil War sesquicentennial. www.history.com.