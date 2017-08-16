Coretronic acquires British image processing company, Calibre

Coretronic Corporation (Coretronic), Taiwan has completed the acquisition of Calibre, a privately held British image processing technology manufacturer based in Bradford, Yorkshire, UK.

Coretronic manufactures the largest number of DLP® projectors in the world, and is the ODM supplier to the majority of the world’s Tier 1 DLP projector brands.

The acquisition of Calibre expands Coretronic’s technology capability by the addition of Calibre’s compelling range of class leading HQUltra image processing technology and in-house R&D capabilities.

“It reflects Coretronic’s strategy to strengthen its leading position in display and image processing technology with a rich set of capabilities afforded by the Calibre team. This will help Coretronic Group withitsplans to further advance in the pro-av markets as well as assisting with entry into the rapidly expanding direct-view LED display markets,” enthused SY Chen, President at Coretronic, Taiwan.

“The acquisition will accelerate the company into new markets as well as to helpCoretroniccontinue to drive its move to being an all-round display systems provider. In particular, Calibre will leverageCoretronic Group’swide reaching sales coverage and growing pro-av channel sales, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe.”

Tim Brooksbank, Managing Director of Calibre UK Ltd with the HQUltra4000FST 4K Multi-Channel Seamless Scaler-Switcher

Former Calibre CEO, Tim Brooksbank will lead as Managing Director of Calibre UK Ltd, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Coretronic.

“We’re delighted to become part of the Coretronic family. We share a common entrepreneurial ethos driven by market development, innovation and above all customer satisfaction. This opens up new opportunities for Calibre’s technology, products and staff as part of the worldwide Coretronic Group,” said Brooksbank.