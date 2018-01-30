Core SWX Unveils Nano-M Battery for Small Form Cine Cameras

PLAINVIEW, NY, JANUARY 30, 2018 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces its newest cine battery, the Nano-VBR98, exclusively designed for Panasonic cameras. With a capacity of 98wh and weighing in at 0.9 pounds, the Nano-VBR98 is a 7.4v battery pack with a 12v power tap (2A max load).







"The on-board 12v power tap is a key element in production, allowing you to power on-camera accessories, such as transmitters and monitors from companies like Teradek, SmallHD and Zacuto," says David Isaacs, Strategic Channel Sales, Core SWX.







The Nano-VBR98 is specifically designed for select Panasonic cameras, such as the Panasonic AU-EVA1. The pack is equipped with a 4-stage LED power gauge and a power tap. The Nano-VBR98 has a typical runtime of five hours off of Panasonic EVA1 draw and charges on Panasonic chargers.







"We recognize that a large segment of filmmakers are utilizing 'small form' cine cameras, yet they're relying on battery packs that are intended for the consumer market, or being forced to rig their cameras to use V-mount or Gold Mount battery power when powering accessories," says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. "We're taking our Nano brick battery technology and repurposing it into a smaller form to address that segment of cine cameras. Utilizing the premier lithium ion cells in the market from Panasonic,insures this product will withstand the demands of video production."



The Nano-VBR98 is the first battery pack to offer Core's patent-pending SmartTap protocol. This will allow future integration with devices to utilize the smart battery data in the pack, another feature that until now, was only offered in premium brick battery packs.



"We see this product as the start of a new segment within the professional video battery market," says Kanarek. "The resulting product is something Core is very proud to offer." Additional Nano-M batteries, including the Nano-U98, designed for Sony will be available in late February, and a Canon model will be available in April. The complete line of Nano-M series batteries will premiere at Core SWX's booth (C5633) at NAB Vegas 2018.



