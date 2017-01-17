Core SWX is Steady Choice for Motion State

SEATTLE, JANUARY 17, 2017 ─ Motion State, the world’s premier stabilized camera-system operating company, maintains its power at the forefront of camera movement with Core SWXHypercore SLIM HC8 batteries. Specializing in commercial, narrative, action sports and documentary production for some of the best-known consumer brands, Motion State relies on Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, exclusively for its V-mount needs and to power a wide array of cameras, lens control systems, monitors and remote controls.

Given the nature of Motion State’s business, its camera operators work in unique, remote locations and have limited access to power sources. Whether it’s a drone or a handheld camera, they have three essential requirements when choosing batteries – long run time, durability and minimal weight. The HC8 Hypercore SLIM batteries have been providing Motion State with almost double the run time of previous battery choices. That extra run time allows them to focus on getting the right shot and be more creative. Additionally, the durability and size of the batteries allows the crew to easily continue shooting without disruption resulting from extreme weather conditions.

“Every Core SWX battery not only performed for us without a single issue, they exceeded our needs,” said Sam Nuttmann, partner and operator, Motion State. “Batteries are everything. If I don’t have to think about batteries during a shoot, that means they’re doing their job. In fact, if at any time I have to stop to address a drone’s battery issue, I have to land the drone and start the shoot all over again. With the HC8 batteries, it’s a non-issue.”

Nuttmann recalls working on a music video for artist Moxie Raia deep in the Hawaiian forest and very close to a volcanic lava field. The Core SWX batteries really came through for him as he faced the challenges of heavy tropical rain, scorching lava and absolutely no means of electricity to charge batteries. The batteries outlasted the challenging shoot and were primed for the next adventure.

The HC8 of the Hypercore SLIM series is the first line of slim battery packs capable of handling high-draw loads. They are capable of powering RED®, ARRI ALEXA® Mini and similar digital cameras, handling draws of up to 148Wh (10A) without deterioration in service life or operability. An LED backlit runtime LCD on the front of the HC8 battery pack lets users know how much battery time is left when in use and will also show remaining charge time while connected to a charger, allowing users the opportunity to plan their shoots down to the minute. The battery’s cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating alongside UAVs. Like the Hypercore Prime, this 85Wh battery pack is safe and legal for air travel. The HC8 is available in V-mount, 3-Stud mount and V-mount RED to communicate exact remaining battery capacity to the RED camera’s LCD/VF.

As with all products within the Hypercore series, the HC8 is outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion. This causes the battery packs to hibernate when there is no usage or movement after a 48-hour period. Once the battery is back in use or detects the slightest movement, it awakens at its maximum capacity. Like all Core SWX battery offerings, each battery in the Hypercore series has an integrated P-tap connection on its side that lets users power any 12-volt DC device. Hypercore battery packs are also the most charger-compatible in the industry today. Not only do the batteries power on any charger within the Core SWX line-up, but the V-mount offerings will charge seamlessly on RED, IDX™ and Sony chargers. The 3-Stud products will power on Anton/Bauer™ charger’s firmware V3.6 and up.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.