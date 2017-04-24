Core SWX Powers Up Fleet Micro Charger for NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 24, 2017 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces its new line of Fleet Micro Charger at NAB 2017(Booth C10248). The range of Fleet Micro Chargers offers the fastest battery charging times in the industry (four 98 wh packs in less than 2.5 hours) and includes v-mount and 3-stud charging solutions, with two and four position options for each. All Fleet Micro Chargers are compatible with all Core SWX, RED(r) and Anton/Bauer(r) battery packs, providing peace-of-mind to multiple crews on location with legacy packs or rental batteries.



Every Fleet Micro Charger will incorporate a backlit LCD to display all pertinent battery data. Users will be able to charge power solutions using one of four modes:

* Fast Charge mode - Charges battery packs 20% faster than the competition.

* SafeFly mode - Once set to SafeFly, the Fleet Micro Charger unit discharges/charges all battery packs connected to 30 percent, making them within IATA regulations for safe air transport.

* Test mode - Determines battery health and recharge performance.

* Hypercine mode - Parallels all packs and provides power to either an unregulated 12v-16.8v 4-pin XLR or regulated 28v 3-pin XLR DC output to power large-draw setups.



In addition to these modes, each Fleet Micro Charger features a mini-USB port for free firmware upgrades and can transfer battery data to a PC for data basing. Each four-position Fleet Micro Charger will measure in at 9.1 in. x 3.35 in. x 12.17 in. and weigh 5 lbs., while each two-position model will measure in at 9.1 in. x 3.35 in. x 6.57 in. and weigh 1.8 lbs.



About Core SWX





Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED(r), Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.