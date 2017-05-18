Core SWX Hypercore Power Solutions Expand Market Share Through B&H Major Stocking Agreement

NEW YORK, MAY 18, 2017 ─ Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, now offers its entire product lineup, which includes batteries, chargers, lights and camera accessories, featured for sale at B&H Photo Video, the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the United States.

All Core SWX products, including the renowned Hypercore line of batteries and TorchLED Bolt250 light, are available for immediate store pickup from B&H’s NYC Superstore location or for expedited shipping. The Core SWX Hypercore 9 (HC9) Mini battery packs and Fleet Micro chargers, which recently won Best of Show at the NAB 2017 show, are expected to be available in June 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring our award-winning technology to B&H’s expansive customer base,” says David Isaacs, Channel Sales, Core SWX. “We design our products to help fill a need within the broadcast and cinematography industries. For example, our Hypercore line of batteries was created to provide a robust, air-travel-friendly power solution that our customers have come to rely on. By being featured at B&H, we are now greatly expanding all our products’ availability. This allows us to bring our uniquely engineered and designed products to a larger user base, which presents endless possibilities for broadcasters and cinematographers.”

“B&H is delighted to partner with CORE SWX to make their extensive and innovative range of batteries and charging solutions available to our clientele, consumer and professional,” says Henry Posner, Director of Corporate Communications, B&H. “We’re particularly excited about the advent of the HC9 Mini lineup, designed with smaller cine cameras in mind.”

To see all of Core SWX’s product offerings, or to purchase direct online via B&H Photo Video, please visit the company’s website at www.bandh.com.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.