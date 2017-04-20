Core SWX Expands Hypercore Battery Line with HC9 Mini at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 20, 2017 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, debuts the newest addition to its Hypercore line with the HC9 Mini at NAB 2017 (Booth C10248). The new HC9 Mini maintains all the features of the Hypercore line but was designed with smaller Cine cameras in mind, such as the RED DSMC2 and Arri Mini. Measuring in at only 3.54 in. x 4.65 in. x 1.90 in. (.09 m. x .12 m. x .05 m.) and weighing only 1.9 lbs. (861.8 g.), it is the perfect solution for today's lighter and more mobile camera set ups. The HC9 Mini is available in three versions, including V-mount, RED-specific and a Gold Mount version that is compatible with Anton/Bauer chargers.



"Our users are moving towards more compact digital stills and motion cameras, so they needed a power solution that matches that form factor and allows them to stay mobile," says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Core SWX. "The HC9 Mini from Core SWX allows them to achieve just that with these smaller cameras and once again proves that Core SWX keeps its customers in mind when developing and expanding its product lines."





The HC9 Mini is a 98wh (14.8v) battery with a 12A load. With the latest in Lithium Ion technology, the HC9 Mini also comes with an LED backlit runtime LCD on the front of the battery pack that lets users know how much battery time is left when in use and also indicates remaining charge time while connected to a charger. This allows users to plan their shoots down to the minute. The RED-specific version can communicate directly with a RED camera's LCD/VF. The HC9 Mini's battery cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating in rugged conditions. Like several other Hypercore batteries, the HC9 Mini is safe and legal for air travel.





About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.