Copyright Basics and Avoiding Fines to be Discussed During MFM Distance Learning Seminar on Jan 26

“Copyright Basics - What You Don't Know Can Cost You” will be discussed in a Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, on Tuesday, January 26, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (ET).

Presented by legal expert Kevin Goldberg of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth PLC, the live CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will review the basics of copyright law that everyone involved in managing TV, radio or online content must know in order to avoid exposing their organizations to fines of as much as $150,000 per copyrighted work.

“The digital age has made copyright issues more complex, requiring media companies to be even more vigilant,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “This timely presentation by copyright law expert Kevin Goldberg will provide media companies the questions to ask before using 3rd party creations to ensure they are in compliance with the laws governing the use of copyrighted materials.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association and $75 for non-members. It is available free of charge to corporate members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Friday, January 22. Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.