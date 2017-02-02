Cooley's Rademacher to Provide an Update on Federal Regulatory Matters at 2017 MFM CFO Summit

NORTHFIELD, IL, February 2, 2017– Jason Rademacher, Special Counsel in the communications practice of the Cooley LLP law firm, will provide an update on federal regulatory matters affecting media companies at the 2017 Media Financial Management Association (MFM) CFO Summit.

Scheduled for March 2-3, at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides the media industry’s senior finance executives an exclusive forum for an in-person exchange of ideas and discussions.

“There is considerable speculation about the New Administration’s plans for revamping the structure and regulatory priorities at the FCC and other agencies,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “With experience in representing a variety of media industry clients before the FCC during both Republican and Democratic leadership periods, Jason Rademacher will help our 2017 CFO Summit attendees sort through the conjecture and achieve some clarity about regulatory shifts that will have the greatest impact on opportunities for growing their businesses.”

As special counsel in Cooley's regulatory communications practice, Jason Rademacher helps broadcast, cable, telecommunications, technology and new media clients shape law and policy before federal agencies and Congress as well as defends those clients before the FCC and the federal courts. His practice focuses on advocacy – helping clients help the government set the right policies in areas like media ownership, spectrum policy, and technology regulation – and defense – protecting clients from government overreach and competitor's unfair business practices.

Rademacher was previously associated with the Dow Lohnes law firm from 2000 until its merger with Cooley in 2014. He earned his law degree at the University of Wisconsin Law School and a BA Degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated summa cum laude.

David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Brett Fennell, CFO and Executive Vice President of National Ad Platforms for Cox Media Group (CMG), are serving as Co-Chairs for the event. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

